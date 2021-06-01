Opinion
5 things we learned about the Witches after their heavy defeat to Wolves
- Credit: Steve Waller-www.stephenwaller.com
Ipswich Witches suffered a heavy 28-62 defeat at Wolverhampton last night. MIKE BACON takes a look at a few things we may have learned.
DON'T PANIC!!
It wasn't pretty. But I've seen plenty of Witches performances at Monmore Green that weren't pretty.
The tight Wolverhampton bowl can make a mug of any rider and when the home team are as buoyant and on top of their game as the excellent Wolves were on Monday, then it can be a long night.
However, Ritchie Hawkins won't panic. Chris Louis won't panic. The Witches have made a decent start to the season. Then again, in a shortened season, results like this must be one-offs.
TOUGH AS TEAK
Jason Crump took a horrible fall in heat 13.
Most Read
- 1 Former Ipswich Town striker, with 40 international caps, joins Stowmarket Town
- 2 4,000 Suffolk motorists fined for doing 35mph in a 30mph zone
- 3 Fire breaks out at Ipswich house
- 4 Emergency crews called to rescue diners as river cruise restaurant runs aground
- 5 Paul Cook writes to Ipswich fan giving up season ticket after 50 years
- 6 Motorcyclist critically injured after bike collides with wall in Ipswich
- 7 Rise in coronavirus ‘growth rate’ across East Anglia
- 8 River restaurant safely home after running aground during supper cruise
- 9 'He'll be in the first team squad for pre-season' - Sunderland sporting director on Town transfer target
- 10 HOW IT UNFOLDED: Witches have no answer at Wolverhampton
Leading the race, coming out of the fourth bend, he appeared to clip the kerb, as he high-sided over his machine at an alarming height.
All three riders behind him managed to avoid him and all stopped almost immediately and turned their bikes round to go to the aid of the former three-time world champion.
At 45 years of age you don't bounce as well as you did when you were 25. But Crump is made of stern stuff. He got back on his feet, but then took a bit of time out by sitting down. He was clearly winded as he walked back to the pits, but hopefully no more than that.
THE TWO DK'S
Danny King and Drew Kemp were the pick of the Witches riders at Wolverhampton.
Admittedly they didn't have to be that great, but King and Kemp were in the mix in almost all their races and they were certainly out of the traps well in most of their races as well.
But like so many of the Witches, they were continually caught out coming out of the second bend, also known as 'Karlsson Corridor', after former Wolves legend, Peter Karlsson, who was always picking off opponents on that infamous second bend.
BOUNCEBACKABILITY
There will be little time for the Witches to feel sorry for themselves.
On Thursday, they entertain King's Lynn at Foxhall Heath and a good win will put to bed a little of what was a pretty hapless performance at Wolves.
Any slip-ups on Thursday would be a big dent in the Witches play-off hopes, as well a being the first team to lose to their Norfolk rivals.
AS IT STANDS
It is clear the race for the four Premiership play-off spots this year is going to go to the wire. On Bank Holiday Monday, Peterborough picked up a fine draw at Belle Vue, before the title favourites hit back by beating the Panthers in their own back yard.
Wolves are already showing their intent, but after Belle Vue and Wolves, who look nailed on to be two of the top four, the other two places are for anyone to grab.