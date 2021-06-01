5 things we learned about the Witches after their heavy defeat to Wolves

Opinion

Published: 6:15 AM June 1, 2021

Ipswich Witches suffered a heavy 28-62 defeat at Wolverhampton last night. MIKE BACON takes a look at a few things we may have learned.

Promoter Chris Louis and team manager Ritchie Hawkins talk tactics in the sun ahead of the meeting. No panic just yet! - Credit: Steve Waller -www.stephenwaller.com

DON'T PANIC!!

It wasn't pretty. But I've seen plenty of Witches performances at Monmore Green that weren't pretty.

The tight Wolverhampton bowl can make a mug of any rider and when the home team are as buoyant and on top of their game as the excellent Wolves were on Monday, then it can be a long night.

However, Ritchie Hawkins won't panic. Chris Louis won't panic. The Witches have made a decent start to the season. Then again, in a shortened season, results like this must be one-offs.

Jason Crump looks uncomfortable as he walks away from his heavy crash in heat 13. - Credit: Steve Waller-www.stephenwaller.c

TOUGH AS TEAK

Jason Crump took a horrible fall in heat 13.

Leading the race, coming out of the fourth bend, he appeared to clip the kerb, as he high-sided over his machine at an alarming height.

All three riders behind him managed to avoid him and all stopped almost immediately and turned their bikes round to go to the aid of the former three-time world champion.

At 45 years of age you don't bounce as well as you did when you were 25. But Crump is made of stern stuff. He got back on his feet, but then took a bit of time out by sitting down. He was clearly winded as he walked back to the pits, but hopefully no more than that.

Drew Kemp inside Luke Becker and Jordan Stewart in heat eight. Kemp had a decent night at Wolves. - Credit: Steve Waller -www.stephenwaller.com

THE TWO DK'S

Danny King and Drew Kemp were the pick of the Witches riders at Wolverhampton.

Admittedly they didn't have to be that great, but King and Kemp were in the mix in almost all their races and they were certainly out of the traps well in most of their races as well.

But like so many of the Witches, they were continually caught out coming out of the second bend, also known as 'Karlsson Corridor', after former Wolves legend, Peter Karlsson, who was always picking off opponents on that infamous second bend.

The Witches on a track walk ahead of the meeting at Monmore Green. Now they need to bounce back against Lynn. - Credit: Steve Waller -www.stephenwaller.com

BOUNCEBACKABILITY

There will be little time for the Witches to feel sorry for themselves.

On Thursday, they entertain King's Lynn at Foxhall Heath and a good win will put to bed a little of what was a pretty hapless performance at Wolves.

Any slip-ups on Thursday would be a big dent in the Witches play-off hopes, as well a being the first team to lose to their Norfolk rivals.

Cameron Heeps looks to have the inside advantage over Broc Nicol and Rory Schlein, in heat six, but finished behind both Wolves riders. It's going to be a tight league. - Credit: Steve Waller -www.stephenwaller.com

AS IT STANDS

It is clear the race for the four Premiership play-off spots this year is going to go to the wire. On Bank Holiday Monday, Peterborough picked up a fine draw at Belle Vue, before the title favourites hit back by beating the Panthers in their own back yard.

Wolves are already showing their intent, but after Belle Vue and Wolves, who look nailed on to be two of the top four, the other two places are for anyone to grab.