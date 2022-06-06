News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > Sport

Match Report

Battling Witches take it to a last heat decider against the Aces

Author Picture Icon

Mike Bacon

Published: 9:49 PM June 6, 2022
Updated: 10:12 PM June 6, 2022
sport

Jason Doyle and Ben Barker get the Witches off to a great start in heat one. - Credit: Taylor Lanning

Ipswich Witches took Belle Vue Aces to a last-heat decider in Manchester but just failed to bring home the win, losing by 42 points to 48..

Led by No.1 Jason Doyle, the Witches took an early six-point lead and were never headed until heat 12 when the Aces, led by a flying Matej Zagar, took a two-point lead themselves.

Ipswich needed a heat advantage in the final race to grab a draw or win, but Zagar and Brady Kurtz led Doyle, who dropped his first points of the night.

It was a battling performance from the Witches who thoroughly deserved their losing bonus point and although they will be disappointed to lose a six-point early lead, they showed again they have the attributes to reach this season's Premiership play-offs.

sport

Action from Belle Vue v Ipswich - Credit: Taylor Lanning

The big, fast National Stadium track was in good-looking shape with both teams missing key riders and using rider replacement and guests.

The Witches made a perfect start as Ben Barker gated, pushing Jye Etheridge wide, as Doyle joined him at the front for a Witches maximum 5-1 score.

sport

Ben Barker leads heat two. - Credit: Taylor Lanning

Barker was out again in heat two and he shot from the start to win, with Danyon Hume slipping up the inside of Tom Brennan to pinch third on the line as the Witches went six ahead.

Most Read

  1. 1 Two 16-year-old boys charged after Ipswich stabbing
  2. 2 Victim in murder probe named as University of Suffolk lecturer
  3. 3 Superstar Ed Sheeran picks up curry in Framlingham after jubilee performance
  1. 4 Plan to close Crown Pools in major shake-up of Ipswich sports facilities
  2. 5 GALLERY: Your pictures of Ipswich's Platinum Jubilee celebrations
  3. 6 Spate of catalytic converter thefts in villages near Ipswich
  4. 7 Teens appear in court charged over Ipswich stabbing
  5. 8 5 great pubs with links to Suffolk's maritime past
  6. 9 Ranking all of Ipswich Town's managers.... worst to the best
  7. 10 Major road closures to be aware of as Women's Tour arrives in Suffolk today

But the Aces hit straight back as Zagar and Charles Wright raced to a maximum in heat three.

Troy Batchelor passed Brennan as heat four was shared and heat five was a cracker as Doyle passed Zagar, while Hume and Wright had a super battle, with Wright coming through for another drawn race.

Barker packed up when in third place as the scores levelled and Kurtz won the next.

sport

Troy Batchelor, Jason Doyle and Danny King on track walk at Belle Vue. - Credit: Taylor Lanning

Batchelor roared round Brennan in heat eight as Hume again did well for third and the Witches were back in front at 23-25. But it was level once again as Zagar won once more and King kept it that way as he won his first race in heat 10.

Doyle made it three out of three for him after a superb scrap with Kurtz, before the Aces took the lead for the first time on the night in heat 12. Doyle won again as Kurtz passed Batchelor to keep the Aces two up.

sport

Troy Batchelor leads the way at Belle Vue - Credit: Taylor Lanning

Barker kept his bike going to win heat 14 in style, as Hume battled hard with Wright. But the home side went into the final heat two ahead, where Zagar and Kurtz prevailed.

Belle Vue: 1. R/R; 2. Jye Etheridge (0,1,ex/t, 2) =3; 3. Matej Zagar (3,2,3,3,3,3) 17; 4. Charles Wright (2*,1*,1,1*,1*) =6+4; 5. Brady Kurtz (1,3,3,2,2,2*) =13+1; 6. Zach Cook (2,0,0) =2; 7. Tom Brennan (0,0,2,1*,1*,1,2) = 7+2.

Ipswich: 1. Jason Doyle (3,3,3,3,1) 13; 2. R/R; 3. Danny King (1,2,3,2) 8; 4. Justin Sedgmen (0,1*,0) = 1+1; 5. Troy Batchelor (1*,2,3,2,0,0) =8+1; 6. Ben Barker (2*,3,2,e/f,e/f,0,3) =10+1; 7. Danyon Hume (1,0,1,0,0) =2.

*bonus point

HOW THE NIGHT UNFOLDED....

Heat details

1. Doyle, Barker, Kurtz, Etheridge 1-5

2. Barker, Cook, Hume, Brennan 3-9

3. Zagar, Wright, King, Sedgmen 8-10

4. Kurtz, Barker, Batchelor, Brennan 11-13

5. Doyle, Zagar, Wright, Hume 14-16

6. Zagar, Batchelor, Etheridge, Barker (e/f) 18-18

7. Kurtz, King, Sedgmen, Cook 21-21

8. Batchelor, Brennan, Hume, Cook 23-25

9. Zagar, Batchelor, Wright, Hume 27-27

10 King, Etheridge, Brennan, Barker (e/f) 30-30

11. Doyle, Kurtz, Brennan, Sedgmen 33-33

12. Zagar, King, Brennan, Barker 37-35

13. Doyle, Kurtz, Wright, Batchelor 40-38

14. Barker, Brennan, Wright, Hume 43-41

15. Zagar, Kurtz, Doyle, Batchelor 48-42

Aces 3pts. Witches 1pt.


Top Witch: Jason Doyle: Four straight wins, he led from the front as he has done all season and secured Ipswich a losing bonus point.


Premiership

Team                         Meetings    Pts.

Belle Vue                        7             14

Ipswich                          6             13

Wolverhampton            5              11

Sheffield                         4                9

King's Lynn                     5                8

Peterborough                 5                0

Ipswich Witches
Speedway
Suffolk
Lancashire

Don't Miss

The blaze occupied an area of 3m by 8m

Suffolk Live News

Fire crews tackle blaze at Ipswich home

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
A police scene in Upper Brook Street, Ipswich, after a stabbing

Man, 28, seriously injured in Ipswich town centre stabbing

Brad Jones

Author Picture Icon
'Roxy' the fox has been a regular visitor of one Ipswich local over the past few months

Suffolk Live News

'It was starving' - Ipswich NHS worker nurses 'Roxy' the fox back to health

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich MP Tom Hunt has given his reaction to a stabbing in Ipswich town centre

Knife Crime

'Disturbed and saddened' - MP on Ipswich town centre stabbing

Dolly Carter

person