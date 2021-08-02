Big talking points: Ipswich Witches boss tinkers with his line-up
- Credit: Taylor Lanning
Ipswich Witches head to Belle Vue, Manchester, tonight looking for points to boost their Premiership play-off hopes. MIKE BACON takes a look.
ANY POINTS PLEASE!
There is little doubt the Witches will be gunning for any point they can get hold of tonight. Belle Vue are a strong unit, although haven't always had it all their own way on their fast National Stadium track.
Peterborough took them to a dramatic last heat decider and Wolves won comfortably on the Aces home patch recently. However, Ipswich didn't fare well on their previous visit this season, losing by 20 points, with only Jake Allen (11) and Drew Kemp (9) showing any type of form.
BIG WEEK THIS
If the Witches can grab, even a losing point tonight, and then follow it up with a big win over Sheffield, their nearest rivals for that final play-off place, on Thursday night at Foxhall, they will be right back in the play-off hunt.
Tonight sees all the six Premiership clubs in action, with Sheffield racing at King's Lynn. Oh, how the Witches would love their Norfolk rivals to do them a favour.
TINKERING RITCHIE
Witches boss Ritchie Hawkins has tinkered with the line-up tonight. Here are his thoughts on the clash.
“We head to Belle Vue with R/R at one and I have had a tinker with the line-up, moving three around and we will see if that will make a little bit of difference. We are performing well away from home and I don’t think there is a lot wrong with our form on the road to be fair.
“Every club is riding so there is not the option for a guest at one even if we wanted one. At times R/R can be a better option than a guest and vice versa, you never know. Jason needs a bit more time to recover from his crash at Plymouth. After next week we have got a week off and we will know more then."
YOUNG GUNS CLASH
There is a real battle of young British talent on show tonight. For the Aces, Dan Bewley is a super young rider and now at No.1 for the Manchester side, while at reserve Belle Vue have the new British U-21 champion, Tom Brennan.
The Witches on the other hand have two of the sport's best up-and-comers in Anders Rowe and Drew Kemp. The young guns could have a big say in the outcome of this meeting.
LINE-UPS
BELLE VUE: 1. Dan Bewley 7.66 2. Richie Worrall 5.32 3. Steve Worrall 5.58 © 4. Charles Wright 6.21 5. Brady Kurtz 7.46 6. Tom Brennan (RS) 7. TBC. Team Manager: Mark Lemon
IPSWICH: 1. R/R for Jason Crump 8.00 2. Anders Rowe 5.38 3. Craig Cook 7.56 4. Danny King 7.10 © 5. Jake Allen 5.15 6. Drew Kemp (RS) 7. Paul Starke 4.82. Team Manager: Ritchie Hawkins
REFEREE: C. Ackroyd