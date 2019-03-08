Cracking clash at the seaside as Felixstowe & Walton welcome champions Bowers & Pitsea

Felixstowe 'keeper Jack Spurling in action against Maldon, will need to be on top form when Felixstowe meet Bowers & Pitsea on Saturday. STAN BASTON © Stan Baston

This Saturday’s clash at The Goldstar Ground between the Bostik North’s two form sides, Felixstowe & Walton and Bowers & Pitsea is one of those games not to be missed, writes Barry Grossmith.

The Seasiders are on a run of ten games at home unbeaten while league champions Bowers have lost just once away from home in their last ten games.

Picking up all three points against Bowers & Pitsea will be a tall order.

Rob Small’s championship-winning side, with a goals plus tally of 68, are not used to losing football matches. All the more reason for The Seasiders to take this game very seriously.

Manager Ian Watson is of the view that the Essex side’s strikers are “probably the best we’ve played against all season.”

David Knights alone has chalked up an astonishing 41 goals so far in this campaign.

Watson admitted: “It’s brilliant for us to be playing the league champions this Saturday.

You may also want to watch:

“It’s another game where we want to reverse our fortunes from when we met back in September.”

On that occasion, Bowers came out on top 4-0 winners with Knights gaining an impressive hat trick.

While it’s true that Watson and Danny Bloomfield’s side can’t make the play-offs, there is still plenty to play for.

With AFC Sudbury losing last weekend at home to Soham Town Rangers, the Suffolk mini-league sees seventh placed Felixstowe level on points with Bury Town in sixth.

LISTEN: THE NON-LEAGUE PODCAST.... 22 to choose from, including EPISODE 1, with Ian Watson

Away from league matches, Felixstowe are eagerly looking forward to the Suffolk Premier Cup Final against Leiston FC at Portman Road on May 8.

Being able to go into that match with confidence high is essential, so winning this Saturday would be a great fillip.

On this point, Watson added, “Having that cup final at the end of the tunnel has clearly helped with motivation for us, and yes, we do want to be the best side in our league from Suffolk.”

Another tough fixture awaits Felixstowe next week, away at Coggeshall, but at the moment it’s very much all about this weekend as the Bostik North title winners come to Dellwood Avenue.