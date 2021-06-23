News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
The long hot summer of '76.... Some sporting memories

Author Picture Icon

Mike Bacon

Published: 9:17 AM June 23, 2021   
GREEN UNIpswich v Ganges 1976 FootballEADT COPYRIGHT

1976... At HMS Ganges, at Shotley Gate and Ipswich Town played a game at the centre. Do you remember the Ganges as a football centre and of course a large running track which is now the Marina? Some famous faces in this photo - Credit: Archant

Summer 1976 was a hot one.

Months of sunshine and glorious weather. Here are a few sporting memories from that glorious year - although not all necessarily in the middle of July and August!

What are your memories of that great year? All these memories are from 1976.


WORLD HOT ROD FINALS, FOXHALL STADIUM

The World hot rod championships and destruction derby from July 1976

The World hot rod championships and destruction derby from Foxhall Stadium - Credit: Archant

IPSWICH SWIMMING CLUB

STAR MEMORY FRAME NOSTALGIASt Matthew's Baths swimming team, Ipswich, in November 1976

Ipswich Swimming Club, pictured at St Matthew's Baths that year - Credit: Archant

TATTINGSTONE FC AWARDS NIGHT

STAR MEMORY FRAME NOSTALGIATattingstone Football Club awards presentation in June 1976

Tattingstone Football Club awards presentation in June that summer - Credit: Archant

IPSWICH WITCHES, LEAGUE CHAMPIONS

Ipswich Witches 1976 Division One and KO Cup winners

Ipswich Witches 1976 Division One and KO Cup winners - Credit: Archant

WALK A MILLION MILES FOR ONE OF
YOUR GOALS... PAUL MARINER!

Paul Marnier scored on his Ipswich debut on this day in 1976

Paul Marnier scored on his Ipswich debut for the Blues in this year. - Credit: Archant

LEISTON ACES CYCLE SPEEDWAY

FOR FLASHBACK SEPT 6 10.The Leiston Aces cycle speedway team in December 1976.

The Leiston Aces cycle speedway team in 1976. - Credit: Arhant

SPORTING FARMER POOL TEAM, IPSWICH

The Sporting Farmer pub, pool team, Ipswich, in December 1976

The Sporting Farmer pub, pool team, Ipswich - Credit: Archant


