Gallery
The long hot summer of '76.... Some sporting memories
Published: 9:17 AM June 23, 2021
- Credit: Archant
Summer 1976 was a hot one.
Months of sunshine and glorious weather. Here are a few sporting memories from that glorious year - although not all necessarily in the middle of July and August!
What are your memories of that great year? All these memories are from 1976.
WORLD HOT ROD FINALS, FOXHALL STADIUM
IPSWICH SWIMMING CLUB
TATTINGSTONE FC AWARDS NIGHT
IPSWICH WITCHES, LEAGUE CHAMPIONS
WALK A MILLION MILES FOR ONE OF
YOUR GOALS... PAUL MARINER!
Most Read
- 1 Major delays on A14 near Ipswich as broken down crane blocks carriageway
- 2 Boxing coach punches man in Ipswich pub attack
- 3 Orwell Bridge safety concerns raised after 'worrying incidents'
- 4 Stage for Ed Sheeran's Portman Road performance being built
- 5 Mum 'shocked' to be given car park fine while breastfeeding child
- 6 Man in 40s rescued from beneath the Orwell Bridge
- 7 Two cars crash in Crown Street, Ipswich
- 8 Burglars crept into Ipswich home while occupant was inside
- 9 Man in 40s dies following A12 crash
- 10 Ipswich residents' plea sees new cash machine installed
LEISTON ACES CYCLE SPEEDWAY
SPORTING FARMER POOL TEAM, IPSWICH