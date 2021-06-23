The long hot summer of '76.... Some sporting memories

Gallery

Published: 9:17 AM June 23, 2021

1976... At HMS Ganges, at Shotley Gate and Ipswich Town played a game at the centre. Do you remember the Ganges as a football centre and of course a large running track which is now the Marina? Some famous faces in this photo - Credit: Archant

Summer 1976 was a hot one.

Months of sunshine and glorious weather. Here are a few sporting memories from that glorious year - although not all necessarily in the middle of July and August!

What are your memories of that great year? All these memories are from 1976.





WORLD HOT ROD FINALS, FOXHALL STADIUM

The World hot rod championships and destruction derby from Foxhall Stadium - Credit: Archant

IPSWICH SWIMMING CLUB

Ipswich Swimming Club, pictured at St Matthew's Baths that year - Credit: Archant

TATTINGSTONE FC AWARDS NIGHT

Tattingstone Football Club awards presentation in June that summer - Credit: Archant

IPSWICH WITCHES, LEAGUE CHAMPIONS

Ipswich Witches 1976 Division One and KO Cup winners - Credit: Archant

WALK A MILLION MILES FOR ONE OF

YOUR GOALS... PAUL MARINER!

Paul Marnier scored on his Ipswich debut for the Blues in this year. - Credit: Archant

LEISTON ACES CYCLE SPEEDWAY

The Leiston Aces cycle speedway team in 1976. - Credit: Arhant

SPORTING FARMER POOL TEAM, IPSWICH

The Sporting Farmer pub, pool team, Ipswich - Credit: Archant



