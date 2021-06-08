News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ed Sheeran shows off football skills in new Tik Tok post

Johnny Griffith

Published: 12:36 PM June 8, 2021   
Ed Sheeran. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Ed Sheeran. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Suffolk pop megastar Ed Sheeran has been showing off his football skills in his most recent social media post on Tik Tok. 

The post sees the singer doing keepy uppy's in the new Ipswich Town Football Club kit, that he now sponsors. 

@edsheeran

##keeptothebeat

♬ Friday (feat. Mufasa & Hypeman) (Dopamine Re-Edit) - Riton & Nightcrawlers

The superstar will be performing at Portman Road later this month, which will be streamed around the world on the social media platform Tik Tok. 

During the performance, which will include a number of his best-known tracks, he will also play his new single, which has yet to be revealed. 

It has been announced that there will not be an audience in attendance in the stadium, and no tickets can be purchased for the event. 


Ed Sheeran
Ipswich News

