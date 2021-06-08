Published: 12:36 PM June 8, 2021

Suffolk pop megastar Ed Sheeran has been showing off his football skills in his most recent social media post on Tik Tok.

The post sees the singer doing keepy uppy's in the new Ipswich Town Football Club kit, that he now sponsors.

The superstar will be performing at Portman Road later this month, which will be streamed around the world on the social media platform Tik Tok.

During the performance, which will include a number of his best-known tracks, he will also play his new single, which has yet to be revealed.

It has been announced that there will not be an audience in attendance in the stadium, and no tickets can be purchased for the event.



