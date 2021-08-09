News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > Sport

Ipswich Witches 41 Sheffield Tigers 49: What a bad night for Witches....

Author Picture Icon

Mike Bacon

Published: 9:11 PM August 9, 2021    Updated: 9:24 PM August 9, 2021
Jason Crump inside Adam Ellis in heat six with Jake Allen the rider in blue.

Jason Crump inside Adam Ellis in heat six with Jake Allen the rider in blue. - Credit: Steve Waller -www.stephenwaller.com

Ipswich Witches Premiership play-off hopes are over as their nearest challengers Sheffield Tigers came to Foxhall Stadium and beat them in a crunch clash.

Although mathematically the Witches can still make it, there is little hope after a last-heat decider went the visitors' way.

And even the last-heat decider was over almost before it started as Witches skipper Danny King spun round and crashed out on the opening turn. He was excluded as the Tigers took the points.

Team managers Ritchie Hawkins and Simon Stead walk the track ahead of the meeting.

Team managers Ritchie Hawkins and Simon Stead walk the track ahead of the meeting. - Credit: Steve Waller -www.stephenwaller.com

The weather threatened to put a pay to proceedings with the rain still coming down steadily with just 15 minutes to start time.

But the track had been well prepared for such eventualities and when the rain stopped and a bit of track work, the racing got underway and, although it was tricky, it was the visitors who adapted better.

Heat three action with Danny King the Witch between Sheffield pair Kyle Howarth and Troy Batchelor.

Heat three action with Danny King the Witch between Sheffield pair Kyle Howarth and Troy Batchelor. - Credit: Steve Waller -www.stephenwaller.com

Although Ipswich took an early lead, Jake Allen winning from the inside grid, as Jason Crump, back in the Witches team again, passing Jack Holder for third.

Danyon Hume, who used to ride for the Witches won the next and with gating proving crucial early on, Troy Batchelor put the Tigers ahead for the first time as Kyle Howarth made a decent pass on Anders Rowe.

Most Read

  1. 1 Motorists stuck on A14 after Orwell Bridge closure 'started walking dogs'
  2. 2 Man charged over 'causing public nuisance' on Orwell Bridge due in court
  3. 3 Woman taken to hospital after car flips onto roof
  1. 4 'Loving partner, daughter and sister' named after fatal A12 crash
  2. 5 World's largest container ship coming to Port of Felixstowe
  3. 6 Air ambulance attends 'medical incident' in Ipswich
  4. 7 Did you enjoy nights out at Betty's in Ipswich in 2003?
  5. 8 Community saddened as death of woman in 30s sparks murder probe
  6. 9 Police 'concerned' for missing Ipswich 22-year-old
  7. 10 Families ‘not informed fast enough’ about Covid outbreaks at care home

Adam Ellis became the third Tiger to win a heat in the opening heats in a shared heat four, as Craig Cook got the better of Stefan Nielsen on the first bend.

Craig Cook and Jason Crump pictured ahead of the meeting.

Craig Cook and Jason Crump pictured ahead of the meeting. - Credit: Steve Waller -www.stephenwaller.com

Holder pulled a fine line to pass the fast-starting King on lap one of the next and Ellis got the better of fast-starting Crump to win by a street in heat six.

The Witches pulled points back in heat seven as Cook won and Drew Kemp did superbly to pass and hold off Batchelor.

Ipswich looked likely to level the scores in heat eight, but Allen slid off trying to pass Nielsen as the Tigers held onto their two-point lead.

Jake Allen in trouble in heat eight.

Jake Allen in trouble in heat eight. - Credit: Steve Waller -www.stephenwaller.com

King rode the boards to pass everyone in heat nine, but with Starke packing up at the back, the Witches still trailed, before Crump brought the house down with a big heat 10 win.

However, Sheffield looked to have sealed the meeting with a 5-1 of their own in the next, before tactical substitute King - and Crump - joined forces to hit a maximum of their own straight back. The meeting at this point was still up in the air.

Town star Macauley Bonne pictured with Witches skipper Danny King.

Town star Macauley Bonne pictured with Witches skipper Danny King. - Credit: Steve Waller -www.stephenwaller.com

But heat 13 sealed it for the visitors, as the excellent Holder and Ellis sped away for a comfortable 5-1 and a six-point lead.

Howarth fell with victory in sight in heat 14 for Sheffield, before the final race went the way of the visitors, as King crashed out.

Scorers:

Ipswich: Crump 9+1, Allen 5+1, King 10, Rowe 1, Cook 4+1, Kemp 2, Starke 11.

Sheffield: Holder 11+1, Pickering 6+2, Batchelor 4, Howarth 5, Ellis 12+2, Hume 6, Nieslen 5.

Ipswich Witches
Speedway
Suffolk
Yorkshire

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Orwell Bridge is closed in both directions 

Suffolk Live | Updated

Orwell Bridge shut both ways due to police incident

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
Severe delays were caused on the Orwell Bridge this evening

Suffolk Live | Updated

Man detained over 'causing public nuisance' on Orwell Bridge as A14 reopens

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
The second day of the 16th Lowestoft Seafront Air Festival 2012. Red Arrows Picture: James Bass

Suffolk Live

Where you can see the Red Arrows fly over Suffolk this weekend

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
There are severe delays on the A14

Suffolk Live

Trapped A14 drivers to be turned around but Orwell Bridge remains closed

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon