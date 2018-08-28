The Non-League Podcast #10.... Nathan Munson MBE and Tom Rothery



Join Mike Bacon, Carl Marston, Needham Market’s Nathan Munson MBE and Brightlingsea Regent first-team boss Tom Rothery in this week’s Non League Podcast.

Join Needham Market goalkeeping coach and former Colchester United goalkeeper Nathan Munson MBE, as well as Brightlingsea Regent first-team manager Tom Rothery for lively chat and non-league gossip.

From long midweek trips that some sides have to make, to reserve sides playing at Step 6. Is that good or bad?

Mike Bacon and Carl Marston join Nathan and Tom, who also tell us what they would do if they were Mauricio Pochettino and got offered the Manchester United job (stay at Needham and Brightlingsea, obviously!)