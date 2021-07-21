News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Are you featured in any of these sporting photographs from 1981?

Mike Bacon

Published: 3:30 PM July 21, 2021   
IPSWICH TOWN UEFA CUP WIN 1981 EADT 13 04 07

Ipswich Town fans celebrate with the team as they parade the UEFA Cup in 1981. You're not on here, surely? - Credit: Archant

We all like a delve into the past and many of us played sport.

So, how about a sporting look back at 1981, when Ipswich Town were winning the UEFA Cup, while locally there were plenty of sports teams taking part locally. Here are a few of them. Can you spot yourself?

Why not head over to Suffolk Sporting Memories for more iconic sports memories


Ranelagh Road Primary School, Ipswich

STAR MEMORY FRAME NOSTALGIA MAY 2005Award winning footballers at Ranelagh Road Primary Scho

Footballers at Ranelagh Road Primary School, Ipswich, in May 1981. Recognise anyone? - Credit: Archant

East Suffolk Ladies Golf team

From The Archives East Suffolk Ladies Golf Team at Thorpeness May 1981 EADT 9.5.13

East Suffolk Ladies Golf team at Thorpeness in May 1981 - Credit: Archant

East Suffolk Darts 'A' team

From The Archives EastSuffolk Darts 'A' Team at St Audreys Melton October 1981

East Suffolk Darts 'A' Team at Melton St Audry's, October 1981 - Credit: Archant

An Ipswich Under 11 football team. But which team?

Star MemoriesIpswich Under 11 Football Team going to Jersey March 1981Neg 79151

An Ipswich Under 11 football team going to Jersey in March 1981. But which team is it? - Credit: Archant

Ipswich Judo team

Memory Frame NostalgiaIpswich Judo Team in November 1981Neg Ref - 83833ES 22.11.

Ipswich Judo team in November 1981. - Credit: Archant

The Old Times pub darts team in Cauldwell Hall Road, Ipswich

STAR MEMORY FRAME NOSTALGIAThe Old Times pub darts team in Cauldwell Hall Road, Ipswich, Septem

The Old Times pub darts team in Cauldwell Hall Road, Ipswich, September 1981. - Credit: Archant

Chantry Junior School netball team.

STAR MEMORY FRAME NOSTALGIAChantry Junior School netball team, Ipswich, in May 1981NE

Chantry Junior School netball team, Ipswich, in May 1981. - Credit: Archant


I hope you enjoyed looking through some of these old team photographs. We will be back again with more. But if you would like to add your own old team photographs, join the Suffolk Sporting Memories Facebook page... and get posting!

Nostalgia
Suffolk

