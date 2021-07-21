Gallery
Are you featured in any of these sporting photographs from 1981?
We all like a delve into the past and many of us played sport.
So, how about a sporting look back at 1981, when Ipswich Town were winning the UEFA Cup, while locally there were plenty of sports teams taking part locally. Here are a few of them. Can you spot yourself?
Why not head over to Suffolk Sporting Memories for more iconic sports memories
Ranelagh Road Primary School, Ipswich
East Suffolk Ladies Golf team
East Suffolk Darts 'A' team
An Ipswich Under 11 football team. But which team?
Ipswich Judo team
The Old Times pub darts team in Cauldwell Hall Road, Ipswich
Chantry Junior School netball team.
I hope you enjoyed looking through some of these old team photographs. We will be back again with more. But if you would like to add your own old team photographs, join the Suffolk Sporting Memories Facebook page... and get posting!