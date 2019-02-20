Video

‘It’s been a slow burner... The excitement is building’, admits Witches boss Louis

Chris Louis, can't wait for the derby clashes with King's Lynn this season Photo: CONTRIBUTED Archant

Ipswich Witches promoter Chris Louis says he can’t wait for the derby clashes with King’s Lynn to resume this year.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

New Witches No.1, Chris Harris. Picture: Ian Burt New Witches No.1, Chris Harris. Picture: Ian Burt

The two speedway foes have been kept apart for almost a decade, with the Suffolk club in the Championship and the Norfolk club a tier higher.

But that is all set to change this summer as the rivalry is renewed, with the Witches back in the top tier of the sport, the Premiership.

“Our first Premiership clash is with Belle Vue at Foxhall, the biggest team with the biggest history in our sport,” Louis said.

“And of course we will have the likes of Wolverhampton, Swindon and Poole at Foxhall this season.

“But for me it’s all about the clashes with King’s Lynn.

MORE: Sponsorship boost for Witches

“They have always been the old school derbies, the ones I always enjoy. And I can’t wait for them.

“With Peterborough in there too, the derby clashes is what I’m looking forward to.”

Louis was speaking with just a month to go until press and practice day for the Witches – the team’s first meeting of the season is a challenge match at Leicester on Saturday, March 23.

The Foxhall Heath side begin their home meetings with the return challenge clash against the Lions on Thursday, March 28.

It’s a seven-strong Premiership this season and it will be a scramble for a top-four play-off finish, with all seven teams fancying their chances.

MORE: Bacon’s take on the Witches 2019

“We have to finish in the top four, that has to be aim,” Louis said.

“We won’t start one of the favourites, we know that, but this team is going to gel well I feel.

“The team are not a complicated set of guys.”

Season ticket sales are improving each week, according to Louis.

“It’s been a bit of a slow burner this year,” he admits.

“But the excitement is building and the momentum. I think fans are now really looking forward to us being back in the Premiership.”

There has been little work on the Foxhall track this winter after two years of considerable change and the Suffolk side are also set for at least a couple of BT Sport, television dates.

WITCHES fixtures 2019

“We will definitely be on TV at home once and away once,” Louis added.

“Being on TV is good for the club, the fans and of course our sponsors. It makes a difference to everyone.”