Bitter local rivals will want revenge on Witches at Foxhall tonight

Published: 6:15 AM June 3, 2021

Danny King and Anders Rowe congratulate each other after their 5-1 maximum against Sheffield last Thursday. Witches fans will be hoping for more of the same tonight. - Credit: Steve Waller -www.stephenwaller.com

Ipswich Witches entertain their Norfolk rivals King's Lynn tonight in what is sure to be a grudge return clash. MIKE BACON takes a look.

The Witches on a track walk ahead of the meeting at Monmore Green. Now they need to bounce back against Lynn. - Credit: Steve Waller -www.stephenwaller.com

WALK THE WALK

There was plenty of 'trash talk' ahead of the opening fixture of the season when the Witches headed to the Norfolk Arena last month, with both sides bigging it up they would win.

However, it was the Witches who came out on top, and very easily in the end.

There is no way Lynn are going to want a repeat of that night, or last week's big home defeat to Wolverhampton.

Craig Cook and Jason Crump fly from the tapes in heat 13 of King's Lynn's defeat to Ipswich. Cook was dropped from the Lynn side after Lynn lost this and their next home meeting. Picture: Ian Burt - Credit: Archant

DRASTIC CHANGES

Lynn parted company with their No.1 Craig Cook after just one meeting last week!

The Cumbrian-born racer scored just a couple of points against Wolves in a huge home loss and the two parties went their own ways in what was an extraordinary turn of events.

So, a familiar face to Foxhall fans, Richard Lawson, is now in the Lynn starting septet, replacing Cook, with Erik Riss going into the No.1 position.

We wish @jasonpcrump all the best as he recovers from his crash last night.



It has been confirmed that Jason has broken at least five ribs.



Well done to @Sam_masters33, @RorySchlein3 and @DannyKingRacing for their quick reaction. 👏



🎥 @MrRosePhoto#Speedway | #Wolfpack 🐺🐾 pic.twitter.com/EIGbmhNGXD — Wolves Speedway (@WolvesSpeedway) June 1, 2021

GET WELL JASON

Jason Crump had an horrendous crash at Wolverhampton on Monday night for the Witches and is out for at least two to three weeks with seven broken ribs.

It is a big blow for the Suffolk side as Crump top-scored for the team at home to Sheffield last Thursday night.

However, there is a popular and very adequate replacement at No.1 for Ipswich tonight in Scott Nicholls, the Ipswich-born racer is always good value and has made a decent start to 2021.

Drew Kemp ahead of the meeting at Wolves on Monday, where he was one of the better Witches. - Credit: Steve Waller -www.stephenwaller.com

TEENAGE STARLETS

Ipswich have two of the country's brightest young riders at reserve, in Drew Kemp (18) and Anders Rowe (19).

And both have already shown their qualities in the four meetings the Witches have ridden so far, Rowe top-scoring in two of them, while Kemp was one of the best Witches on show at Wolverhampton on Monday night, in what was otherwise a very disappointing evening for the Suffolk side.

Rory Schlein charges up the inside of Danny King in heat four. - Credit: Steve Waller -www.stephenwaller.com

BOUNCE BACK

In a six-strong Premiership, with four teams going into the play-offs, it's absolutely crucial teams win their home meetings.

Already this season Peterborough (once) and King's Lynn (twice) have lost at home, while both Belle Vue and Ipswich have drawn at home.

If you want to be in the mix come September you can't afford to drop many home points. The Witches badly need to win this one tonight and to bounce back from their hapless 28-62 defeat at Wolves on Monday.

Guesting for the Witches, Scott Nicholls - Credit: Archant

TEAMS

IPSWICH: 1. Scott Nicholls (g) 8.00 2. Jordan Stewart 4.00 3. Cameron Heeps 6.17 4. Jake Allen 5.70 5. Danny King 6.85 © 6. Anders Rowe 3.00 7. Drew Kemp (RS). Team Manager: Ritchie Hawkins.

KING’S LYNN: 1. Erik Riss 6.65 2. Lewis Bridger 4.28 3. Thomas Jorgensen 6.18 4. Lewis Kerr 5.53 © 5. Richard Lawson 5.64 6. Ryan Kinsley (RS) 7. Ty Proctor 4.20. Team Manager: Peter Schroek.

TICKETS

Tickets are available to buy online (until 12pm today) and on the gate and are priced at £19 for adults, £17 for concessions (65+), £5 for students (16-17). Children 15 and under go free. Official programmes are priced at £3 and are available to order online with your tickets and at the stadium. Car parking is free.