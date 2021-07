Live

Published: 6:30 PM July 29, 2021

The Witches and Lynn go head to head - Credit: Archant

Ipswich Witches and King's Lynn Stars meet at Foxhall Heath tonight in the Premiership, the visitors from Norfolk looking to pull off another dramatic victory just as they did earlier this season. For the Witches, it's a must win clash.

We will bring you live updates right here throughout the meeting