Race Night Live: Can Ipswich Witches pull off victory at Wolves tonight?

Mike Bacon

Published: 6:30 PM July 19, 2021   
The Witches head to Wolves tonight - Credit: Archant

Ipswich Witches head to Wolverhampton tonight hoping to make it three wins on the spin after victories over King's Lynn (away) and Belle Vue at Foxhall have given them hope of a top six finish.

Wolves are in good form right now though and look set for a guaranteed play-off place, having won at Belle Vue recently, showing their credentials.

Jason Crump returns to the Witches team at the scene of the crash that sidelined him for so long after breaking eight ribs.

We'll bring you LIVE UPDATES from Monmore Green here 

Ipswich Witches
Speedway
Suffolk

