News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > Things to do

New romantic legend Adam Ant to headline Let's Rock Ipswich 2022

person

Timothy Bradford

Published: 10:00 AM November 23, 2021
Lets Rock 80s festival will be coming to Ipswich, Suffolk on September 10 2022 

Lets Rock 80s festival will be coming to Ipswich on September 10 2022 - Credit: Martin Shaw Photography

The UK's largest retro festival series, Lets Rock, has announced the line-up for their inaugural Ipswich event next year. 

New romantic icon Adam Ant will be headlining the festival, at Trinity Park on September 10, 2022, along with electropop pioneers Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark. 

The new romantic legend Adam Ant will be headlining Let's Rock Ipswich in 2022

The new romantic legend Adam Ant will be headlining Let's Rock Ipswich in September 2022 - Credit: Lets Rock 2022

They will be joined by artists including ABC, Howard Jones, Heaven 17, Go West, Heather Small, Nik Kershaw, Toyah, Sonia, Living In A Box, Pete Wylie, Tenpole Tudor, The Art Of What?, Sydney Youngblood, Gibson Brothers, Sonique and Urban Cookie Collective.

Lets Rock aims to be a celebration of all things 80s, offering unpretentious fun with legendary artists to a crowd of all ages. 

The festival tours across the UK, holding up to 12 separate events for a combined audience of more than 150,000. 

OMD by ALEX LAKE WWW.TWOSHORTDAYS.COM

Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark - Credit: ALEX LAKE alexlake@twoshortdays.com

Let’s Rock organisers Nick Billinghurst and Matt Smith said: We’re absolutely thrilled to bring Let’s Rock to Ipswich next year as part of the Festival of Suffolk.

"It’s always exciting taking Let’s Rock to new places, and especially to such a beautiful part of the country. We hope you love it as much as we do.”

Most Read

  1. 1 Revealed: The neighbourhoods with the highest Covid rates in Suffolk
  2. 2 Stowmarket woman arrested after teenage boy assaulted in Ipswich
  3. 3 GP service 'very close to collapse', Suffolk doctor warns
  1. 4 Early Christmas present as pub gets £125k makeover
  2. 5 Pub staff providing New Year's taxi service
  3. 6 Eyewitnesses describe 'commotion' as cordon in place in town centre
  4. 7 Felixstowe restaurant closes due to chef recruitment difficulties
  5. 8 Lily's passion for upcycling expands into bespoke homeware business
  6. 9 Tesco to open 24 hours as supermarkets announce Christmas opening hours
  7. 10 A14 outside Ipswich closes overnight due to tanker fire

The festival will be taking place at the end of the planned Festival of Suffolk celebrations marking the Queen's platinum jubilee. 

British Soul Legend Heather Small will also be performing at Lets Rock Ipswich

Heather Small - Credit: Lets Rock 2020

Mark Pendlington, the Festival of Suffolk chairman, said: Spearheaded by the Suffolk Lieutenancy, the Festival of Suffolk has over 70 partners who are working together to bring to life a host of events across 2022 and during the time of HM Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

"The festival is designed to shine a spotlight on all aspects of Suffolk and Let’s Rock will be a fantastic and fitting finale to the county’s biggest ever community celebration.”

Tim Holder, head of public affairs at the Suffolk Community Foundation, said: “The festival team are delighted to be working with Let’s Rock to align this huge occasion with the festival’s objectives to create an ongoing legacy for the people of Suffolk.”

New wave heroes Heaven 17 will also be taking the stage in Ipswich in September

Heaven 17 - Credit: Let's Rock 2020

Phillip Ainsworth, chief executive of Suffolk Agricultural Association, added: “We are delighted to be working with the Lieutenancy and Festival team to bring Let’s Rock to our HQ in Suffolk.

"Trinity Park is the iconic event centre for the county with exceptional facilities which will help ensure the concert’s success both next year and, we hope, for many years to come."

Music
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Part of the A11 has been closed due to a serious crash involving a motorbike.

Suffolk Constabulary

Teenager assaulted in grounds of Ipswich church

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Waterfront in snow

Is snow on the cards for Suffolk? Forecasters give their verdict

Timothy Bradford

person
A police cordon in place following an incident on Duke Street in Ipswich. Picture: Danielle Booden

Suffolk Constabulary

Police given extra stop and search powers after Ipswich attack

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
Aarron Murray, Henry Goldings, and Joshua Meider are amongst those who were jailed in Suffolk 

Suffolk Constabulary

Jailed in Suffolk: These are the criminals sentenced in Suffolk this week

Timothy Bradford

person