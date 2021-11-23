New romantic legend Adam Ant to headline Let's Rock Ipswich 2022

Lets Rock 80s festival will be coming to Ipswich on September 10 2022 - Credit: Martin Shaw Photography

The UK's largest retro festival series, Lets Rock, has announced the line-up for their inaugural Ipswich event next year.

New romantic icon Adam Ant will be headlining the festival, at Trinity Park on September 10, 2022, along with electropop pioneers Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark.

They will be joined by artists including ABC, Howard Jones, Heaven 17, Go West, Heather Small, Nik Kershaw, Toyah, Sonia, Living In A Box, Pete Wylie, Tenpole Tudor, The Art Of What?, Sydney Youngblood, Gibson Brothers, Sonique and Urban Cookie Collective.

Lets Rock aims to be a celebration of all things 80s, offering unpretentious fun with legendary artists to a crowd of all ages.

The festival tours across the UK, holding up to 12 separate events for a combined audience of more than 150,000.

Let’s Rock organisers Nick Billinghurst and Matt Smith said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to bring Let’s Rock to Ipswich next year as part of the Festival of Suffolk.

"It’s always exciting taking Let’s Rock to new places, and especially to such a beautiful part of the country. We hope you love it as much as we do.”

The festival will be taking place at the end of the planned Festival of Suffolk celebrations marking the Queen's platinum jubilee.

Mark Pendlington, the Festival of Suffolk chairman, said: “Spearheaded by the Suffolk Lieutenancy, the Festival of Suffolk has over 70 partners who are working together to bring to life a host of events across 2022 and during the time of HM Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

"The festival is designed to shine a spotlight on all aspects of Suffolk and Let’s Rock will be a fantastic and fitting finale to the county’s biggest ever community celebration.”

Tim Holder, head of public affairs at the Suffolk Community Foundation, said: “The festival team are delighted to be working with Let’s Rock to align this huge occasion with the festival’s objectives to create an ongoing legacy for the people of Suffolk.”

Phillip Ainsworth, chief executive of Suffolk Agricultural Association, added: “We are delighted to be working with the Lieutenancy and Festival team to bring Let’s Rock to our HQ in Suffolk.

"Trinity Park is the iconic event centre for the county with exceptional facilities which will help ensure the concert’s success both next year and, we hope, for many years to come."