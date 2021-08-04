Pop up tattoo shop exhibition celebrating wild swimmers
- Credit: Alexander Ward
An internationally published photographer from Ipswich is holding a one off exhibition in the town on Sunday.
Alexander Ward, 37, has had his work exhibited across the world - but now he is bringing his photographs to the unusual venue of the Ronin Body Arts shop.
Mr Ward has been capturing photographs of wild swimmers from across East Anglia - swimming in open water is something that has become increasingly popular over lockdown.
Speaking ahead of the event on Sunday, he said: " As part of my Masters I'm holding a flash exhibition of my wild swimmers experimental work, the series looks at the culture of people who engage in lakes, seas and rivers of the UK."
The Wild Alternate Swimmers exhibition will take place this Sunday, August 8 at the Ronin Arts Body shop between 11am - 5pm, you can find out more about Mr Ward's work on his website -.alexanderward.com.