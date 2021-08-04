Published: 11:38 AM August 4, 2021 Updated: 11:44 AM August 4, 2021

One of the photographs that will be part of Ipswich based photographer Alexander Ward's Wild Alternate Swimmers exhibition - Credit: Alexander Ward

An internationally published photographer from Ipswich is holding a one off exhibition in the town on Sunday.

Alexander Ward, 37, has had his work exhibited across the world - but now he is bringing his photographs to the unusual venue of the Ronin Body Arts shop.

Mr Ward lives on the outskirts of Ipswich and is currently studying for his Masters - Credit: Luci Worrall

Mr Ward has been capturing photographs of wild swimmers from across East Anglia - swimming in open water is something that has become increasingly popular over lockdown.

Speaking ahead of the event on Sunday, he said: " As part of my Masters I'm holding a flash exhibition of my wild swimmers experimental work, the series looks at the culture of people who engage in lakes, seas and rivers of the UK."

The Wild Alternate Swimmers exhibition will take place this Sunday, August 8 at the Ronin Arts Body shop between 11am - 5pm, you can find out more about Mr Ward's work on his website -.alexanderward.com.

Mr Ward's photographs were taken across Essex, Norfolk and Cambridgeshire - Credit: Alexander Ward

The exhibition will explore the culture of people who engage in lakes, seas and rivers of the UK - wild swimming has grew in popularity during lockdown - Credit: Alexander Ward



