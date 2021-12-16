News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Hunt for augmented reality animals in one of Ipswich's biggest parks

Johnny Griffith

Published: 5:53 PM December 16, 2021
Hot weather in Christchurch park Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Families will be searching for Christmas animals in a new augmented reality in Christchurch park - Credit: Archant

One of Ipswich biggest parks will be filled with digital animals from tomorrow as part of an augmented reality trail for families.

After hosting the Mexican folk-art inspired Alberije trail in October, Ipswich Borough Council has teamed up with High Street Safari to transform Christchurch park into a place where families can hunt down animals before Christmas.  

The free trail will see families track down 11 Christmas animals hidden throughout the park from Friday, December 17.

The trail is completely contactless and uses QR codes so that anyone with a smartphone can take part – you don’t have to download or sign up to anything.

Councillor Phil Smart, Ipswich Borough Council’s Portfolio Holder for Parks, said: “We are thrilled to be bringing another free interactive trail to Christchurch Park – the first one was so popular and saw lots of families getting out and having fun.

"Don’t forget to share your photos with us on social media by tagging @IpswichGov.”

After spotting all 11 animals, families will be rewarded with a free e-book that concludes the story.

