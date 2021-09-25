News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
New axe-throwing bar with crazy golf and cocktails could be coming to Buttermarket

Author Picture Icon

Emily Townsend

Published: 12:00 PM September 25, 2021   
Boom: Battle Bar has applied for a premises licence at the former Coast 2 Coast premises

Boom: Battle Bar has applied for a premises licence at the former Coast 2 Coast premises at Ipswich's Buttermarket Shopping Centre - Credit: ARCHANT/BOOM:BATTLE BAR

An adventure bar offering Bavarian axe-throwing, mini-golf and beer pong could be coming to Ipswich’s Buttermarket shopping centre if new proposals go ahead.

The owners of Boom: Battle Bar, which already has sites in Norwich’s Castle Mall and Cardiff, have applied for a premises licence at the former Coast 2 Coast restaurant outlet on the ground floor.

Imogen Addison, team member, checks the crazier golf course as the Boom Battle Bar at the Castle Qua

The Ipswich bar could boast activities such as 'crazier golf'. Pictured is the Norwich offering at Castle Quarter - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Activities at the franchise’s other UK bars include ‘crazier’ golf, electric darts, and in Norwich, a bottomless brunch is also offered on Sundays.

Currently, the Ipswich bar is listed on the firm’s website as ‘coming soon’.

David Moore, who owns the Boom: Battle Bar franchise, explained the concept when opening its first East Anglian premises last year.

“Boom: Battle Bar combines fantastic social activities with games and technology in an awesome bar environment,” he said. 

Boom Battle Bar owner David Moore ready for customers at the axe throwing as the bar reopens. Pictur

Boom Battle Bar owner David Moore opening the Norwich venue - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

“It is a great place to meet up and try so many new things.”

A sign in the window of the Coast 2 Coast premises, which closed its doors permanently last summer, indicates Raskan Enterprises Ltd has applied to sell alcohol, offer indoor sporting and entertainment, and late-night refreshments seven days a week.

Representations about the application must be made to Ipswich Borough Council by October 17, 2021.

Nuno Pinto, duty manager, plays one of the new games at the Boom Battle Bar, Beer Pong, as the bar r

The adventure bar could also feature beer pong - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

If approved, the new bar would join the most recent addition to the Buttermarket, Burger Priest, which is on the second floor next to Cosy Club.

Alongside plans to open in Ipswich, the franchise’s website indicates it also hopes to add sites in Chelmsford and at the Lakeside Shopping Centre in Essex.

Our sister site the EDP tried out the Norwich bar, which reviewer Louisa Baldwin described as the “ultimate adult playground”, last summer.

