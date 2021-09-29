See images of maritime Ipswich heritage in new Cornhill exhibition
- Credit: David Vincent
A new exhibition created by Ipswich Maritime Trust has gone on display on the Cornhill.
The Celebrating Maritime Ipswich exhibition, created in partnership with Ipswich Historic Churches Trust, has been installed under the Lloyds Avenue arches and will be on display until the end of October.
The IMT's image archivist, Stuart Grimwade, has produced the exhibition together with his wife Pat, who is especially interested in Ipswich's medieval era as a Hanseatic Port.
She is the author of a booklet called Hanseatic Ipswich and the era is the theme of one of the panels in the display.
St Clement’s Church, known as "the Sailor's Church", played a major role in the port's history over the years.
The exhibition includes an image from the 1930s featuring two bargemen, which is part of the Titshall Brothers collection within the IMT Image Archive.
Local author and expert on Ipswich bargemen Barry Girling has identified the men as Bill Smith and George Baxter, and has traced relatives in New Zealand and Shotley.
For more information about Ipswich Maritime Trust, visit its website.
Most Read
- 1 Delays on Orwell Bridge near Ipswich
- 2 Teenager jailed for 'worst example of dangerous driving'
- 3 Plans submitted to demolish historic swimming pool
- 4 Cinnabon chain coming to A14 service station
- 5 'Great fun' – Ipswich shipbuilder walks red carpet for new James Bond film
- 6 Pussycat Doll on a mission to get Suffolk children dancing after lockdown
- 7 'Repulsive' child rapist's sentence cut by almost three years on appeal
- 8 Lorry crash closes part of A14 overnight
- 9 Matchday Recap: It rains goals at Portman Road as Town hit six
- 10 Teenage girl inappropriately touched on bus journey