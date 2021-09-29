News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
See images of maritime Ipswich heritage in new Cornhill exhibition

Author Picture Icon

Judy Rimmer

Published: 2:00 PM September 29, 2021   
Stuart and Pat Grimwade, who have produced the Celebrating Maritime Ipswich exhibition on the Cornhill

Stuart and Pat Grimwade, who have produced the Celebrating Maritime Ipswich exhibition on the Cornhill - Credit: David Vincent

A new exhibition created by Ipswich Maritime Trust has gone on display on the Cornhill. 

The Celebrating Maritime Ipswich exhibition, created in partnership with Ipswich Historic Churches Trust, has been installed under the Lloyds Avenue arches and will be on display until the end of October.

The IMT's image archivist, Stuart Grimwade, has produced the exhibition together with his wife Pat, who is especially interested in Ipswich's medieval era as a Hanseatic Port.

She is the author of a booklet called Hanseatic Ipswich and the era is the theme of one of the panels in the display.

This image from the 1930s features two bargemen in Ipswich, identified as Bill Smith and George Baxter

This image from the 1930s, featured in the exhibition, shows two bargemen in Ipswich, identified as Bill Smith and George Baxter - Credit: Titshall Collection/IMT Archive

St Clement’s Church, known as "the Sailor's Church", played a major role in the port's history over the years.

The exhibition includes an image from the 1930s featuring two bargemen, which is part of the Titshall Brothers collection within the IMT Image Archive.

Local author and expert on Ipswich bargemen Barry Girling has identified the men as Bill Smith and George Baxter, and has traced relatives in New Zealand and Shotley.

For more information about Ipswich Maritime Trust, visit its website.

A booklet on Ipswich's Maritime history written by Pat Grimwade

A booklet on Ipswich's Maritime history written by Pat Grimwade and published by Ipswich Maritime Trust. The port's Hanseatic heritage features in the exhibition. - Credit: IMT Archive


Cornhill
Ipswich News

