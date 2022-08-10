News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Try crazy golf on the Cornhill next week

Aleksandra Cupriak

Published: 7:00 PM August 10, 2022
Crazy golf on the Cornhill

Crazy golf on the Cornhill - Credit: Ipswich Central

Ipswich Cornhill will next week host a free fun sports activity for all ages. 

A nine-hole crazy golf course will be set up on the Cornhill from Monday, August 15 to Thursday, August 18 from 11am daily. 

With a helter-skelter, lighthouse, ramps, and the classic windmill, the crazy golf course has all the fun at no cost. No booking is needed. 

Councillor Sophie Connelly, Ipswich Borough Council portfolio holder for culture, said: “I have seen many things on the Cornhill but I have not seen people playing golf. 

“If you are in the town next week that’s what will be seen on the Cornhill – brought to you by Ipswich Borough Council and Ipswich Central. Come along and have a go.” 

 Kyle Sims, the street services manager at Ipswich Central, added: "It is great to see nine-hole crazy golf coming to the Cornhill, and we are pleased to have been able to bring this event to Ipswich alongside Ipswich Borough Council.   

“So whether you fancy yourself as the next Tiger Woods, or just fancy a bit of fun with friends and family head down to the Cornhill next week.” 

