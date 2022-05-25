News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > Things to do > Days out

7 of the biggest Platinum Jubilee events coming up in Ipswich

Author Picture Icon

Timothy Bradford

Published: 2:12 PM May 25, 2022
Ipswich folks celebrating the Diamond Jubilee in Christchurch Park in 2012

Ipswich folks celebrating the Diamond Jubilee in Christchurch Park in 2012 - Credit: Archant

Ipswich is looking forward to celebrating 70 years of Queen Elizabeth on the throne, and plans are in motion for parties and events across Suffolk's county town. 

Here are seven of the biggest jubilee events coming up in town. 

1. Christchurch Park Beacon Lighting

Claire, Harry, four, Ben and Abigail Finch, seven,attend the Last Night of the Jubilee Proms in Chri

Children celebrating the Diamond Jubilee in Christchurch Park - Credit: Archant

Where: Christchurch Park

When: 7pm, Monday, June 2

As part of a project to light 1,500 beacons for the Queen, Ipswich will be setting one up on the lawn at Christchurch Park.

It will be an event featuring food and music from around the Commonwealth, including a performance from a steel band as well as the national anthem on the bugle and the Suffolk Soul Singers singing 'Song for the Commonwealth'.

Most Read

  1. 1 Long delays on A14 near Ipswich after police called to hole in the road
  2. 2 Mercedes and Vauxhall flip over after crash in busy Ipswich road
  3. 3 Ipswich residents' frustration over parking chaos
  1. 4 Suffolk's top 10 fish and chip shops as voted by our readers - now pick a winner
  2. 5 Warehousing units take shape at Ipswich as demand rockets
  3. 6 Girl, 15, followed by man while walking dog in village near Ipswich
  4. 7 Tributes to Ipswich's 'Mr Buses'
  5. 8 'Severe' delays on A12 outside Ipswich after crash closes road
  6. 9 Calls to crush and seize cars to tackle ongoing anti-social behaviour
  7. 10 7 of the best Chinese restaurants with delivery in Ipswich

After this, there will be a few words from the mayor, before the beacon is lit and a fireworks display is set off. 

2. Platinum Party on the Big Screen at the Cornhill

The historic town centre of Ipswich gives the town a huge advantage, said Ms Sadek.

The Cornhill will be hosting a jubilee celebration - Credit: Paul Geater

Where: Ipswich Cornhill

When: 12pm - 11pm, Saturday, June 4

An opportunity to see some of the UK's biggest entertainment stars live on the big screen, Ipswich Cornhill will have a feed straight from Buckingham Palace where they are performing in a special concert for the Queen. 

Stars including Elton John, Rod Stewart, Alisha Keys and Craig David perform live for Her Majesty. 

Seating will be provided, along with Commonwealth-themed food and refreshment. 

3. Big Jubilee Lunch

Where: Ipswich Cornhill

When: 1pm - 4pm, Sunday, June 5

On the Sunday the Ipswich Cornhill will be all bunting and Union Jacks as a street party rolls into town.

A large screen will show pictures of the Queen visiting Ipswich, along with scenes from the The Platinum Jubilee Pageant live from London.

The event will finish with selected highlights from the previous days concert. 

4. Bourne Vale Social Club Jubilee Party

People celebrating the Diamond Jubilee at the Bourne Vale Social Club 

People celebrating the Diamond Jubilee at the Bourne Vale Social Club - Credit: Archant

Where: Halifax Rd, Ipswich IP2 8RE

When: 11am, Friday, June 3

This even will feature music from Ipswich soul duo The Checkouts, as well as a bouncy castle, face painting, a kids lucky dip, and a tiara and crown competition. 

On top of this there will be an ice cream van, as well as food from Suffolk Food Truck Dyers Diner. 

5. Festival of Royal Music

The Spire at St Mary-le-Tower, in Ipswich

The Spire at St Mary-le-Tower, in Ipswich - Credit: Lucy Taylor

Where: St Mary-le-Tower Church, Tower Street, Ipswich IP1 3BE

When: 6.30pm, Friday, June 10

Held in St Mary-le-Tower Church, the Festival of Royal Music is a celebration of classical royal composition.

It will feature music by classical composers including Elgar, Handel, Parry and others performed by three Ipswich choirs: the choir of St Mary-le-Tower Church, The Tower Chamber Choir and Tower Sinfonia.

6. Jubilee Live Music

The eatery is situated at the boatyard, inside of the former yacht club

The Outlook is holding a live music night for the Jubilee - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Where: The Outlook Bar and Restaurant, Foxes Marina, The Strand, Ipswich

When: 6pm - 11.30pm, Saturday, June 4

Featuring musician Vic Hastings playing songs from the 1960s and 70s, this live music event at the outlook promises to be a good laugh. 

Enjoy the atmosphere and views of Foxes Marina, and watch the Jubilee rolling in within sight of the Orwell Bridge

7. Jubilee Messy Church

St John the Baptist Church, Ipswich

St John the Baptist Church, Ipswich - Credit: Google Maps

Where: St John the Baptist Church, Cauldwell Hall Road, Ipswich IP4 4QE

When: 3pm - 5.30pm, Saturday, June 4

Based at St John's Anglican Church, the Jubilee Messy Church is organised by Mission Ipswich East and is great for kids featuring crafts, songs, puppets, games and finish with a delicious afternoon tea.

This event is free and no booking is required. 

Our Queen's Platinum Reign magazine is a tribute to Her Majesty's life and 70 years of service drawn from our archive. Find out more here.

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

A man was detained after armed police were called to an incident in an Ipswich road this morning

Suffolk Live News

Man detained after early morning incident in Ipswich road

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Two crews are currently on the scene of the fire

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Firefighters called to Ipswich house fire

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
There are five different sets of roadworks to watch out for this week

Suffolk Live News

7 roadworks for drivers in Suffolk to be aware of this week

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Mamas & Papas is closing down at Anglia Retail Park, Ipswich. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Suffolk Live News

Baby and toddler retailer Mamas & Papas set for Ipswich return

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon