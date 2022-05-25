7 of the biggest Platinum Jubilee events coming up in Ipswich

Ipswich folks celebrating the Diamond Jubilee in Christchurch Park in 2012 - Credit: Archant

Ipswich is looking forward to celebrating 70 years of Queen Elizabeth on the throne, and plans are in motion for parties and events across Suffolk's county town.

Here are seven of the biggest jubilee events coming up in town.

1. Christchurch Park Beacon Lighting

Children celebrating the Diamond Jubilee in Christchurch Park - Credit: Archant

Where: Christchurch Park

When: 7pm, Monday, June 2

As part of a project to light 1,500 beacons for the Queen, Ipswich will be setting one up on the lawn at Christchurch Park.

It will be an event featuring food and music from around the Commonwealth, including a performance from a steel band as well as the national anthem on the bugle and the Suffolk Soul Singers singing 'Song for the Commonwealth'.

After this, there will be a few words from the mayor, before the beacon is lit and a fireworks display is set off.

2. Platinum Party on the Big Screen at the Cornhill

The Cornhill will be hosting a jubilee celebration - Credit: Paul Geater

Where: Ipswich Cornhill

When: 12pm - 11pm, Saturday, June 4

An opportunity to see some of the UK's biggest entertainment stars live on the big screen, Ipswich Cornhill will have a feed straight from Buckingham Palace where they are performing in a special concert for the Queen.

Stars including Elton John, Rod Stewart, Alisha Keys and Craig David perform live for Her Majesty.

Seating will be provided, along with Commonwealth-themed food and refreshment.

3. Big Jubilee Lunch

Where: Ipswich Cornhill

When: 1pm - 4pm, Sunday, June 5

On the Sunday the Ipswich Cornhill will be all bunting and Union Jacks as a street party rolls into town.

A large screen will show pictures of the Queen visiting Ipswich, along with scenes from the The Platinum Jubilee Pageant live from London.

The event will finish with selected highlights from the previous days concert.

4. Bourne Vale Social Club Jubilee Party

People celebrating the Diamond Jubilee at the Bourne Vale Social Club - Credit: Archant

Where: Halifax Rd, Ipswich IP2 8RE

When: 11am, Friday, June 3

This even will feature music from Ipswich soul duo The Checkouts, as well as a bouncy castle, face painting, a kids lucky dip, and a tiara and crown competition.

On top of this there will be an ice cream van, as well as food from Suffolk Food Truck Dyers Diner.

5. Festival of Royal Music

The Spire at St Mary-le-Tower, in Ipswich - Credit: Lucy Taylor

Where: St Mary-le-Tower Church, Tower Street, Ipswich IP1 3BE

When: 6.30pm, Friday, June 10

Held in St Mary-le-Tower Church, the Festival of Royal Music is a celebration of classical royal composition.

It will feature music by classical composers including Elgar, Handel, Parry and others performed by three Ipswich choirs: the choir of St Mary-le-Tower Church, The Tower Chamber Choir and Tower Sinfonia.

6. Jubilee Live Music

The Outlook is holding a live music night for the Jubilee - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Where: The Outlook Bar and Restaurant, Foxes Marina, The Strand, Ipswich

When: 6pm - 11.30pm, Saturday, June 4

Featuring musician Vic Hastings playing songs from the 1960s and 70s, this live music event at the outlook promises to be a good laugh.

Enjoy the atmosphere and views of Foxes Marina, and watch the Jubilee rolling in within sight of the Orwell Bridge

7. Jubilee Messy Church

St John the Baptist Church, Ipswich - Credit: Google Maps

Where: St John the Baptist Church, Cauldwell Hall Road, Ipswich IP4 4QE

When: 3pm - 5.30pm, Saturday, June 4

Based at St John's Anglican Church, the Jubilee Messy Church is organised by Mission Ipswich East and is great for kids featuring crafts, songs, puppets, games and finish with a delicious afternoon tea.

This event is free and no booking is required.

