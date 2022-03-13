News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
7 TV stars coming to Ipswich this year

person

Tom Swindles

Published: 12:00 PM March 13, 2022
File photo dated 11/05/21 of Jack Whitehall during the Brit Awards 2021 at the O2 Arena, London. Jac

Jack Whitehall is bringing his live show to Ipswich with his parents Hilary and Michael - Credit: PA

Ipswich is set to welcome a number of high-profile stars from TV shows in 2022.

A large number of TV personalities are bringing live shows to to the Regent Theatre in the coming months, with anything from comedy to music and dance on offer.

Here are seven TV stars you can book tickets to see in Ipswich later on this year.

1. Jack Whitehall

'Jack Whitehall with Hilary and Michael – How to survive family holidays' is the comedian's new tour that dives into the uncomfortable details of breaks away, accompanied by his parents on stage.

It takes place next week and is the successor to Jack Whitehall's popular Netflix series Travels with my Father.

2. Jools Holland

Jools Holland is coming to Ipswich Regent Theatre

Jools Holland is coming to Ipswich Regent Theatre - Credit: PA

Jools Holland, who fronts Jools' Annual Hootenanny every New Year, is bringing his rhythm and blues orchestra to Ipswich later this year.

The show will feature familiar Jools Holland collaborators and follows up the presenter and musician's 2021 album release.

3. Dawn French

Dawn French, star of The Vicar of Dibley, new tour gives audiences plenty of embarrassing stories from the TV star's life.

The show will take place in October this year at the Ipswich Regent Theatre.

4. RuPaul's Drag Race UK

Charity Kase, one of the drag queens competing in the latest series of RuPaul's Drag Race UK, attend

Charity Kase, one of the drag queens competing in the latest series of RuPaul's Drag Race UK - Credit: PA

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK: The Official Tour stops off again in Ipswich this April after the stars performed at the Regent last February.

Queens such as Ellie Diamond and A'Whora are set to star in the show.

5. Brian Cox

Brian Cox will be bringing his live show to Ipswich Regent Theatre later this year.

Brian Cox will be bringing his live show to Ipswich Regent Theatre later this year. - Credit: PA

Brian Cox's Horizons tour seeks to answer all the philosophical questions that can be answered and ponder the possibilities of the ones that can't.

The Human Universe star will be joined by co-host of The Infinite Monkey Cage podcast and award-winning comedian Robin Ince.

6. Strictly stars

For use in UK, Ireland or Benelux countries only Undated BBC handout photo of Bill Bailey and Oti Ma

Oti Mabuse won Strictly Come Dancing 2020 with dance partner Bill Bailey - Credit: PA

The Ipswich Regent Theatre will host not one, but two different shows performed by stars of Strictly Come Dancing.

Oti Mabuse's tour stops by in May and Anton Du Beke teams up with Giovanni Pernice for 'Him & Me' in June.

7. Derren Brown

Illusionist Derren Brown will be in Ipswich later this year

Illusionist Derren Brown will be in Ipswich later this year - Credit: Channel 4

After being postponed twice because of the Covid pandemic, Derren Brown's 'Showman' arrives in Ipswich later this year.

The multi-award winning mentalist and illusionist has been a star on TV screens since his Mind Control show aired in 2000.

