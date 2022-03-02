News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Autism-friendly screening of Disney hit Encanto showing at Ipswich cinema

Tom Swindles

Published: 11:02 AM March 2, 2022
Empire cinema in Ipswich has reopened. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Empire cinema in Ipswich has reopened. Picture: GREGG BROWN - Credit: Gregg Brown

The Empire cinema in Ipswich will be putting on an autism-friendly screening of Disney hit Encanto this week.

The screening, which will include lowered sound, dimmed lights and no adverts or trailers, will take place at the cinema in the Buttermarket sopping centre at 10.30am on Sunday, March 6.

Disney's Encanto, which tells the story of the Madrigal family and their home, has become a huge success worldwide following its theatrical release on November 24. 

The film's soundtrack reached number one on the US Billboard 200 and the UK Compilation Album Charts, with single 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' reaching number one in the UK.

Encanto's soundtrack was composed by Lin-Manuel Miranda, who created Broadway musicals In the Heights and Hamilton.

Film
Media
Ipswich News

