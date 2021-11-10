Felixstowe ice rink returns for Christmas 2021

The Fab Felixstowe Ice Rink will be returning to Great Eastern Square, near the Orwell Hotel - Credit: Visit Felixstowe

Get ready for slipping and sliding because the Fab Felixstowe Ice Rink is returning for Christmas this year.

Based in Great Eastern Square, near the train station, the synthetic rink will be free to attend — including skate hire.

The rink is being hosted by Felixstowe Business Improvement District (BID) with the support of Felixstowe Town Council and the East of England Co-op.

It will be in the square from December 18-21 and there will be no need to book

Felixstowe Ice Rink in Suffolk has plenty of skates for feet of all sizes - Credit: Visit Felixstowe

Felixstowe BID manager Sheline Gledhill said she hoped both locals and visitors will come along to enjoy this favourite seasonal pastime and support the town’s shops and businesses this Christmas.

She said: “We are very pleased to bring ice skating back to Felixstowe this Christmas as a fun and festive activity for all the family.

"It has always been a popular feature of the Christmas calendar and will be open for the start of the school holidays and run for four days.

“We are able to do this thanks to the support of Felixstowe Town Council and the East of England Co-op.

“As well as the ice rink at Great Eastern Square, there will also be entertainment at The Triangle on Saturday and Sunday, December 18-19, hosted by Fresh Radio Gold and other festivities throughout the town to help create a lively atmosphere whilst Christmas shoppers discover our unique blend of independent shops and high street names.”

When: The Ice Rink will be open daily from December 18-21 at Great Eastern Square. It will be open from 11am-7pm on Saturday, Monday and Tuesday and 10am – 6pm on Sunday.

Where: Great Eastern Square, Felixstowe, IP11 7DY

Price: Free, including skate hire