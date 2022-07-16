Thousands expected to kick off summer holiday at Family Fun Fest

Family festival to kick off the summer holidays - Credit: Family Fun Fest

Superheroes, princesses and dinosaurs will be raring to meet families when the summer holidays kick off next weekend.

The Family Fun Fest 2022, which takes place at Trinity Park on July 23 and 24, has been described by organisers as a great opportunity to make life-lasting memories and enjoy some quality family time.

Family festival to kick off the summer holidays - Credit: Family Fun Fest

Visitors can take part in countless entertainments and attractions, including superhero acrobatics, dog displays, wrestling and dinosaur encounters.

Family festival to kick off the summer holidays - Credit: Family Fun Fest

Children will be able to meet and take photos with their favourite superheroes and princesses, as well as get a close look at movie car replicas, as well as film and comic book memorabilia.

Family festival to kick off the summer holidays - Credit: Family Fun Fest

Adam Hodgson from the Family Fun Fest said: “As with previous years, we are expecting families of all ages to attend the event.

“Last year we saw around 4,000 visitors per day, and we are anticipating the same.

Family festival to kick off the summer holidays - Credit: Family Fun Fest

“We hope that Family Fun Fest kicks off everyone’s summer holidays with fun, laughter and happy memories.”

Tickets start from £6.50 and include various forms of entertainment.

Family festival to kick off the summer holidays - Credit: Family Fun Fest



