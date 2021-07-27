Artisan market returning to Felixstowe this weekend

Published: 2:45 PM July 27, 2021

Justine Paul runs several farmers' markets in Suffolk, as well as the weekly Hadleigh Market, pop-up vegan and craft markets, and Taste of Sudbury Festival - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A summer artisan market is coming to Felixstowe this weekend, bringing together local food producers and expert crafters.

Felixstowe Artisan and Producers Market, on Saturday, July 31, is free, dog-friendly, and runs from 10am to 3pm at Beach Street Felixstowe.

Also featuring street food, the event follows on from a previous market in May.

Brownies from Alex Artisan Bakery which will be at the Suffolk Market Events market in Felixstowe on July 31, 2021 - Credit: Emma Cabielles Photography

Justine Paul, founder of Suffolk Market Events, said: ‘It’s great to be back at Beach Street - we had an amazing response to the first market back in May, so we are hoping for sunshine and plenty of visitors again to enjoy our second market in Felixstowe."

Suffolk Market Events runs a number of successful farmers' markets and food events in the county, and Beach Street Felixstowe newly opened this year with a number of food outlets and shops.

Items available will include home-made pies and East Anglian cheeses from ComplEat, traditional pork cuts and sausages from Greenacres, baked treats from Alex Artisan Bakery andthe Essex Brownie Company and fudge from Woodland Bakery.

There will also be jams and chutney from Jar Candi, vegan honey and microgreens from Applewood Acres, salted herbs from the Fresh Herb Company, fresh herbs and plants from Vegelicious, olive oils from PG Oils and ices for the beach from Simply Ice Cream. Drinks include local craft ales from Old Felixstowe Brewery and Starwing Brewery, craft cider from Brooks & Conquest and gins, rums and vodkas from Sunfire Spirits.

Artisan crafts include Suffolk Peace Creations, local yarns and wools from Teacup Yarns, linen pinnies from Pinnielove, and artwork and cards from Philly Art.

Recycled metal jewellery comes from Albam plus leather gifts from Potash, eco products from Ladybirdstiches, Kiely’s candles, handprinted bags, clothes and cars from Charlotte and colourful fused glassware by Racing Tabby.

For full details, visit the Suffolk Market Events website.