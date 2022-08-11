New art festival aims to put Felixstowe on the map

This summer is the first in two years where we’ve had no restrictions – meaning, finally, there’s a whole host of festivals, activities, and events to enjoy across Suffolk.

Amongst these, in Felixstowe, a new art festival will be taking place next month, bringing artists and the general public together to enjoy and appreciate all things creative.

Taking place on Saturday September 10, Art at the Beach is a free, family-friendly day out aiming to strengthen the local creative community, making art accessible and enjoyable for all.

Victoria Petchy is hosting an art festival at Beach Street, Felixstowe, this September - Credit: Charlotte Bond

And the mastermind behind this project? None other than local artist Victoria Petchey.

Victoria, who has lived here most of her life, understands the importance of supporting Suffolk’s art scene. Since 2019, she has been working as a full-time artist, specialising in portraits and illustrations.

Explaining the inspiration behind this new festival, she says: “I know Felixstowe like the back of my hand, and I’ve always been interested in art for as long as I can remember. There’s photos of me from years back, always drawing or doing something creative.

Art at the Beach will showcase over 40 local artists - Credit: Charlotte Bond

“And sadly, Art on the Prom isn’t happening this year. The moment they announced that, I asked the landlords of Mannings Amusements if we could do our own art festival, and it went from there. I know the importance of Art on the Prom, and what it brings to both the artists and Felixstowe as a whole, so I wanted to fill that void.

“I pulled together all of my resources, and started reaching out to all of the artists I've met through running my own gallery. And prior to that, I was at 142 Hamilton Road, who helped me out a lot when I was first getting started.

Art at the Beach organiser Victoria Petchey dressed as one of her idols, Mexican artist Frida Kahlo - Credit: Victoria Petchey

“There’s just so many artists here, it’s unbelievable. It feels like there’s a couple of artists on every road. And we need that outlet, especially ever since Covid. We need somewhere to go and exhibit our work, in order to get that support locally.

“And it will be good for the local economy, and bring a big footfall down to the area which will help all of the other businesses in the area. I’m hoping it puts Felixstowe on the map. It’ll be something exciting and something for people to look forward to.”

So, what can visitors expect on the day?

“There will be over 40 artists exhibiting, and will be available to have chats with. There will also be a demo tent, with three different artists scheduled to go in there. There will be lots of chairs so people can take a seat and observe their techniques.”

Artists taking part on the day include Lois Cordelia, Toby Mayhew, and Catalina Carvajal.

Artist Catalina Carvajal with some of her mural artwork - Credit: Gillian Evans

“People will recognise Lois’ work, as she’s been involved with the Art Trail in Ipswich. And Catalina’s style is very unique – she’s brought over her influences from her native South America and combines them with Suffolk subject matters. Visually, it’s striking.”

“We’ve also got an activity tent, run by five of the ladies from After Hours Collective. It’s all free and family-friendly, so everyone can get involved.

Ipswich artist Lois Cordelia - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

“It’s very important to me to show that art is for everyone. That’s the purpose of the event. There’s no right or wrong way to do it, do what you feel as we celebrate different styles of art. It’s good for the soul and good for the town.”

Artist Toby Mayhew painting in his garden - Credit: Toby Mayhew

Art at The Beach will take place at Felixstowe’s Beach Street on Saturday September 10 between 10am and 4pm.

To find out more, visit thegallerybox.art