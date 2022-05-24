Festival of Wheels returning to Trinity Park this August

The Festival of Wheels is returning to Trinity Park this August - Credit: Motor Show Events

The school summer holidays will see the return of the east of England's biggest motoring events at Trinity Park this August.

With everything from monster trucks to motorcycles and cars, The Festival of Wheels promises to be a slice of petrolhead heaven.

The two-day event will include lots of activities for all the family, including live music, a circus, and a "huge" inflatable village.

The Festival will feature a wide range of vehicles including monster trucks - Credit: Motor Show Events

A spokesman for the Festival of Wheels said the team aims to "create one of the best all-action family fun days out this summer".

They said: "Visit for the day or stay over for the weekend and camp, with spectacular family entertainment all weekend from amazing vehicles, live stunt shows, shopping, live music, artisan food and drink and a whole lot more.

Wrestling is among the diverse activities taking place - Credit: Motor Show Events

"There’s something for everyone with an intoxicating mix of entertainment including the big top circus, monster truck rides, the wall of death experience, and multiple live-action arenas."

The event will be running over the weekend of August 6 and 7 and will feature a wide variety of stunt shows.

Among the dare devil performances are a quad bike show, the Solent Stars stunt show, the 2 Bros stunt team, a wall of death, as well as a BMX show and motorbike football.

Brave riders will attempt to tackle a wall of death - Credit: Motor Show Events

There is more to do with a steam engine display, a collection of Mexican-inspired lowriders, a sound off competition for car speakers and a chance to poke around some American trucks.

The festival will also feature a number of Mexican inspired low riders - Credit: Motor Show Events

Elsewhere in Trinity Park, there will be a pop up outside cinema screen, 4X4 offroad experiences, laser clay pigeon shooting and the opportunity to drive a big rig.

A large funfair will also be on the site - Credit: Motor Show Events

Children can indulge in face painting, hang out with their favourite superheroes and princesses, explore the expansive fun fair or take rides on donkeys and mini monster trucks.

Early bird tickets will be available until May 31.