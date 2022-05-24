News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > Things to do > Days out

Festival of Wheels returning to Trinity Park this August

Author Picture Icon

Timothy Bradford

Published: 8:30 AM May 24, 2022
The Festival of Wheels is returning to Trinity Park this August

The Festival of Wheels is returning to Trinity Park this August - Credit: Motor Show Events

The school summer holidays will see the return of the east of England's biggest motoring events at Trinity Park this August.

With everything from monster trucks to motorcycles and cars, The Festival of Wheels promises to be a slice of petrolhead heaven.

The two-day event will include lots of activities for all the family, including live music, a circus, and a "huge" inflatable village. 

The festival of wheels will feature monster trucks 

The Festival will feature a wide range of vehicles including monster trucks - Credit: Motor Show Events

A spokesman for the Festival of Wheels said the team aims to "create one of the best all-action family fun days out this summer". 

They said: "Visit for the day or stay over for the weekend and camp, with spectacular family entertainment all weekend from amazing vehicles, live stunt shows, shopping, live music, artisan food and drink and a whole lot more. 

Wrestling is among the diverse activities taking place

Wrestling is among the diverse activities taking place - Credit: Motor Show Events

"There’s something for everyone with an intoxicating mix of entertainment including the big top circus, monster truck rides, the wall of death experience, and multiple live-action arenas."

The event will be running over the weekend of August 6 and 7 and will feature a wide variety of stunt shows.

Most Read

  1. 1 Man detained after early morning incident in Ipswich road
  2. 2 Firefighters called to Ipswich house fire
  3. 3 Baby and toddler retailer Mamas & Papas set for Ipswich return
  1. 4 7 roadworks for drivers in Suffolk to be aware of this week
  2. 5 Woman injured after leg bitten by dog in Ipswich
  3. 6 Man who stole over £1,000 in power tools jailed for 876 days
  4. 7 Boy, 14, arrested after serious sex attack in Suffolk town is released
  5. 8 Some East of England Co-op stores unable to take cash
  6. 9 New 99-room Ipswich Travelodge expected to open next year
  7. 10 Men charged with heroin and crack cocaine offences in Ipswich

Among the dare devil performances are a quad bike show, the Solent Stars stunt show, the 2 Bros stunt team, a wall of death, as well as a BMX show and motorbike football. 

Brave riders will attempt to tackle a wall of death

Brave riders will attempt to tackle a wall of death - Credit: Motor Show Events

There is more to do with a steam engine display, a collection of Mexican-inspired lowriders, a sound off competition for car speakers and a chance to poke around some American trucks.

The festival will also feature a number of Mexican inspired low riders 

The festival will also feature a number of Mexican inspired low riders - Credit: Motor Show Events

Elsewhere in Trinity Park, there will be a pop up outside cinema screen, 4X4 offroad experiences, laser clay pigeon shooting and the opportunity to drive a big rig. 

A large funfair will also be on the site

A large funfair will also be on the site - Credit: Motor Show Events

Children can indulge in face painting, hang out with their favourite superheroes and princesses, explore the expansive fun fair or take rides on donkeys and mini monster trucks. 

Early bird tickets will be available until May 31. 

The event will also feature DJs and live music

The event will also feature DJs and live music - Credit: Motor Show Events

Suffolk Live News
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Young lad Luca Brett enjoying a delicious portion of fish and chips from Fish Dish in Felixstowe

Suffolk Live News

Suffolk's top 10 chippies as voted by our readers - now pick a winner

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Police carried out a "pre-planned" operation in Graham Road in Felixstowe this evening

Suffolk Live News

Police carry out 'pre-planned' operation in Felixstowe road

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
The home in Purdis Avenue in Ipswich has been listed for sale

See inside £1.65m Ipswich home with swimming pool and games room

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Jennifer Baker died following a collision in Barham on Friday, October 23 Picture: SUPPLIED BY SUFFO

Ipswich Crown Court

Double drink driver who killed Jennifer, 32, jailed six years and eight...

Jane Hunt

person