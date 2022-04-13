Five Easter egg hunts happening in and around Ipswich this weekend
Easter is coming up soon, with chocolate eggs being hidden all across Ipswich.
Here are five Easter egg hunts in and around the town that you and your children can enjoy.
1. Fynn Valley Golf Club
When: 10am-12pm,Saturday, April 16 to Monday, April 18
Where: Witnesham Road, Witnesham, Ipswich, IP6 9JA
Price: £5 per child
Set in rolling countryside just to the north of Ipswich, the Fynn Valley Golf Course is dedicating its whole nine-hole course to egg hunting.
Hunters will start from the driving range and finish in the café Terrace.
2. Easter Fun at The Library
When: Saturday 16 April, 9.30am-12pm
Where: Chantry Library, Hawthorn Drive, Ipswich IP2 0QY
Price: £1 for an inside hunt, free outside
Running two separate hunts, Chantry Library has stepped up as a community hub this Easter – offering both indoor and outdoor fun.
With sixteen eggs hidden across Chantry estate, more adventurous youngsters can search for them outside, while more timid children can take part in the mini indoor hunt.
3. The Mermaid
When: 10am-12pm, Sunday, April 17
Where: Yarmouth Road, Ipswich IP1 2EN
Price: £5
Offering an egg hunt with breakfast, The Mermaid pub near Ipswich town centre is a great option to take the hassle out of Easter morning.
A ticket for kids includes breakfast, activities and sweet treats.
4. Kesgrave Baptist Church
When: 10.30am, Friday, April 15
Where: Kesgrave Baptist Church, Cambridge Road, Kesgrave, IP5 1EW
Price: Free
Everyone is welcome to come to the Kesgrave Baptist Church's Easter service, and after the Good Friday prayers, the community will sit down for a fellowship lunch.
After this, there will be an Easter egg hunt for the children.
5. Beach Street Felixstowe
When: 10am-8pm, Thursday, April 14 to Tuesday, April 19
Where: Micklegate Road, Felixstowe IP11 2GN
The popular shipping container complex on the Felixstowe beachfront will be joining in the Easter fun, having hidden eggs in all of its shops.
After finding them, children will be able to solve a challenge, of which the solution will lead to gifts.