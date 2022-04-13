Five Easter egg hunts happening in and around Ipswich this weekend

Easter is coming up soon, with chocolate eggs being hidden all across Ipswich.

Here are five Easter egg hunts in and around the town that you and your children can enjoy.

1. Fynn Valley Golf Club

When: 10am-12pm,Saturday, April 16 to Monday, April 18

Where: Witnesham Road, Witnesham, Ipswich, IP6 9JA

Price: £5 per child

Set in rolling countryside just to the north of Ipswich, the Fynn Valley Golf Course is dedicating its whole nine-hole course to egg hunting.

Hunters will start from the driving range and finish in the café Terrace.

2. Easter Fun at The Library

When: Saturday 16 April, 9.30am-12pm

Where: Chantry Library, Hawthorn Drive, Ipswich IP2 0QY

Price: £1 for an inside hunt, free outside

Running two separate hunts, Chantry Library has stepped up as a community hub this Easter – offering both indoor and outdoor fun.

With sixteen eggs hidden across Chantry estate, more adventurous youngsters can search for them outside, while more timid children can take part in the mini indoor hunt.

3. The Mermaid

The Mermaid on Yarmouth Road is holding an Easter hunt - Credit: Gregg Brown

When: 10am-12pm, Sunday, April 17

Where: Yarmouth Road, Ipswich IP1 2EN

Price: £5

Offering an egg hunt with breakfast, The Mermaid pub near Ipswich town centre is a great option to take the hassle out of Easter morning.

A ticket for kids includes breakfast, activities and sweet treats.

4. Kesgrave Baptist Church

Kesgrave Baptist Church will be holding an easter hunt after their fellowship dinner - Credit: Richard Snasdell

When: 10.30am, Friday, April 15

Where: Kesgrave Baptist Church, Cambridge Road, Kesgrave, IP5 1EW

Price: Free

Everyone is welcome to come to the Kesgrave Baptist Church's Easter service, and after the Good Friday prayers, the community will sit down for a fellowship lunch.

After this, there will be an Easter egg hunt for the children.

5. Beach Street Felixstowe

Beach Street in Felixstowe have hidden eggs in all their shpos - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

When: 10am-8pm, Thursday, April 14 to Tuesday, April 19

Where: Micklegate Road, Felixstowe IP11 2GN

The popular shipping container complex on the Felixstowe beachfront will be joining in the Easter fun, having hidden eggs in all of its shops.

After finding them, children will be able to solve a challenge, of which the solution will lead to gifts.