Gallery

Published: 5:10 PM January 4, 2021

Nacton Shores is a great place to go for a walk and get some fresh air at all times of year - Credit: Amy Peckham-Driver

Where can you go for a walk close to home to get your vital daily exercise?

With so many activities currently on hold due to Tier 4 Covid-19 , the good news is that outdoor exercise is still being encouraged - and walking is one of the best ways to keep fit.

Instagram users have been providing inspiration with a great selection of images showing some of the beautiful landscapes surrounding us in Suffolk, and providing perfect opportunities for walks.

Whether you want to take your dog for a walk, get your children out in the fresh air or just blow away the cobwebs, there are loads of options in or close to Ipswich - from the Nacton shores to Rushmere Heath, Freston, Shotley and Pin Mill and Felixstowe Ferry.

The government's official guidance says that people can "exercise outdoors or visit some public outdoor places, such as parks, the countryside accessible to the public, public gardens or outdoor sports facilities".

You may also want to watch:

You can do unlimited exercise alone, with your household or support bubble, or with one other person if you maintain social distancing.

The guidance adds that outdoor exercise "should be done locally wherever possible, but you can travel a short distance within your Tier 4 area to do so if necessary (for example, to access an open space)."