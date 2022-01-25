News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Boyzlife bringing 'Old School' tour to Suffolk

Johnny Griffith

Published: 8:19 AM January 25, 2022
Undated handout photo issued by Carver PR of Keith Duffy and Brian McFadden of Boyzlife who are dona

Boyzlife are bringing their new tour 'Old School' to Ipswich later this year - Credit: PA

Boyzlife will be coming to Ipswich as part of their new tour Old School later this year.  

Made up of members from Boyzone and Westlife the band will be coming to the Regent Theatre on Tuesday, October 25. 

Keith Duffy and Brian McFadden formed Boyzlife in 2016 and will be performing hit Boyzone and Westlife songs. 

Boyzone had six UK number one singles and 16 out of their 17 first singles released made it into the top five. 

Westlife enjoyed similar success with 12 UK and Ireland number ones, and a record breaking seven top spots in a row. 

Tickets for the performance go on sale on Friday, January 28 on the theatre's website

Join our What's On in Suffolk Facebook group for more information about the biggest and best events coming to the county. 

