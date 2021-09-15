News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Trinity Park fireworks festival to return after successful first year

Johnny Griffith

Published: 8:04 AM September 15, 2021   
The fireworks in Christchurch Park Picture: MARK LANGFORD

The Ipswich fireworks display will return to Trinity Park this year - Credit: Archant

The Ipswich fireworks festival is coming back with a bang as organisers say the event will be "even bigger" than last year. 

The fireworks display will be held at Trinity Park on Saturday, November 6 after a successful first year.

Last year, the pandemic forced spectators to watch the display from their cars. 

This year people will be able to stand together to watch the fireworks, as well as live entertainment on the stage. 

Last year S-Club and East 17 headlined the event. Organisers have told people to "keep their eyes peeled" for this years line up announcement. 

There will be two giant LED screens so people can enjoy the show from the comfort of their car if they wish.

Tickets for the display currently start at £15 per adult and £5 per child. Parking at the event is free, with the main arena just a short walk away from the car park. Tickets are available here.

