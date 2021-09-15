Trinity Park fireworks festival to return after successful first year
- Credit: Archant
The Ipswich fireworks festival is coming back with a bang as organisers say the event will be "even bigger" than last year.
The fireworks display will be held at Trinity Park on Saturday, November 6 after a successful first year.
Last year, the pandemic forced spectators to watch the display from their cars.
This year people will be able to stand together to watch the fireworks, as well as live entertainment on the stage.
Last year S-Club and East 17 headlined the event. Organisers have told people to "keep their eyes peeled" for this years line up announcement.
You may also want to watch:
There will be two giant LED screens so people can enjoy the show from the comfort of their car if they wish.
Tickets for the display currently start at £15 per adult and £5 per child. Parking at the event is free, with the main arena just a short walk away from the car park. Tickets are available here.
Most Read
- 1 New 'microhomes' for rough sleepers in Ipswich to be unveiled
- 2 'Utterly ridiculous' – Anger as work to restart near Wolsey statue
- 3 Man who downloaded thousands of indecent images handed suspended sentence
- 4 Where to see the Red Arrows in Suffolk today
- 5 Care home plans for garden centre resubmitted
- 6 Matchday Recap: Town beaten as young Hammers punish Blues
- 7 Two cars collide on road off A12
- 8 A14 cleared after lorry and Nissan collide
- 9 Two ponies in the road causing delays on the A12
- 10 More than 500 pupils test positive for Covid since start of term