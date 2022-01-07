News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
John Bishop tour to Ipswich postponed after Covid cases among touring crew

Johnny Griffith

Published: 2:59 PM January 7, 2022
John Bishop tour to Ipswich postponed due to Covid cases among touring crew - Credit: PA

People with tickets to see John Bishop in Ipswich later this month will have to wait a little longer, after members of his touring crew tested positive for Covid. 

The Scouse funny man was supposed to be taking to stage at the Regent Theatre on Thursday, January 13 as part of his Right Here Right Now tour. 

But now he will be in Ipswich on Tuesday, April 5. 

In a tweet, Ipswich Regent bosses said the performance has been called off due to Covid cases within the touring crew.

 

Anyone who has booked a ticket for the January performance will have their booking moved across to the new date. 


