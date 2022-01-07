John Bishop tour to Ipswich postponed after Covid cases among touring crew

People with tickets to see John Bishop in Ipswich later this month will have to wait a little longer, after members of his touring crew tested positive for Covid.

The Scouse funny man was supposed to be taking to stage at the Regent Theatre on Thursday, January 13 as part of his Right Here Right Now tour.

But now he will be in Ipswich on Tuesday, April 5.

In a tweet, Ipswich Regent bosses said the performance has been called off due to Covid cases within the touring crew.

🔉 John Bishop: Right Here Right Now due to take place at Ipswich Regent Theatre on Thursday 13 January 2022 has been postponed to Tuesday 5 April 2022 due to Covid cases within the touring crew.



All bookings and tickets have been moved across to the new date. — Ipswich Regent Theatre (@IpswichRegent) January 7, 2022

Anyone who has booked a ticket for the January performance will have their booking moved across to the new date.



