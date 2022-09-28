Strictly favourites to bring 'mesmerising' show back to Ipswich

Strictly favourites are bringing their hit show back to Ipswich next year - Credit: Raymond Gubbay Ltd

Two Strictly Come Dancing favourites are going to be bringing the heat to Ipswich as they return to the town with their headline show.

Karen Hauer and Gorka Marquez have announced they will be returning to the Regent Theatre with their Firedance show on March 9, 2023.

The audience has been told to expect "sizzling dancers" and "mesmerising fire specialists" in a dance-off inspired by the timeless movie blockbusters Romeo & Juliet, Moulin Rouge, Carmen and West Side Story.

Hauer said: "I am so excited to be reuniting with Gorka to bring you Firedance: Reignite in 2023.

"Creating and performing this incredible show earlier this year has been a career highlight and we are taking things to another level with original dances, new music and a lot more fire.

"We can’t wait to show you what we have created with this second chapter of the Firedance story.”

The pair visited Ipswich with their first Firedance show in March 2020 and finished the tour this year after it was delayed due to coronavirus.

Marquez said: "Karen and I are so excited to dance up a storm for you in 2023.

"Expect favourite moments and lots of new songs, dance, heat, fire and passion.

"We can't wait to be back with our brilliant company doing what we love and hope you will join us at theatres across the UK.”

The pair are currently competing in the 20th series of Strictly Come Dancing.

Hauer is dancing with comedian and actor Jayde Adams and Marquez is partnered with presenter Helen Skelton.

Tickets for the show go on presale on Thursday, September 29.