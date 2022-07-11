80s stars look ahead to Let's Rock festival in Ipswich this summer

The show will bring a string of 80s legends to Ipswich - Credit: Let's Rock

A major summer festival will bring 80s stars to Ipswich and conclude the county's Festival of Suffolk celebrations.

The Let's Rock festival takes place at Trinity Park on Saturday, September 10.

It features a fabulous line-up of artists, including Adam Ant, OMD, Suffolk’s original ‘king of pop’ Nik Kershaw, Sonia, Howard Jones, Go West and Toyah.

Toyah said: “Not only are there back-to-back acts all day who are all brilliant and iconic, but also the atmosphere is friendly and family-oriented. You can look out over an audience and sometimes see three generations of the same family, and the whole audience is treated as family.”

Everyone is invited to come together for one great day of celebration, which includes fabulous music, fireworks, a huge stage and spectacular lighting.

The event is the last one celebrating the Festival of Suffolk, marking the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Mark Pendlington, chairman of the Festival of Suffolk, said: “It’s been a really special summer with hundreds of thousands of local people joining the festival and jubilee celebrations across every corner of the county.

“We’ve seen street parties, concerts, pageants, celebrations at sea and of course the wonderful Torch Relay which was loudly cheered along it’s 600-mile journey across Suffolk.

“We’ve saved the biggest party for last, and we think we’ve found the best possible way for everyone to celebrate the end of summer of 2022 together. This is going to be really special.’

Tim Holder, the head of public affairs at Suffolk Community Foundation, added: “Suffolk hasn’t seen an all-star concert line-up like this for a very long time.

“This all-day concert event has been specially-created to provide a stunning line-up of music legends. There will be more No.1 hits performed at our festival finale than at any other festival in 2022.”

Let’s Rock Ipswich, which takes place on September 10, will be the final event of the Festival of Suffolk 2022 celebrations, which included the Torch Relay, the Festival of the sea, Suffolk Show pageant, business expos, the community sports day and all the events marked HM Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in Suffolk.

Tickets for Let's Rock Ipswich are available online.