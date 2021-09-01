Published: 7:00 PM September 1, 2021

Sophie Mahon and the Ready Mades from Stowmarket will appear at the Sound City festival in Ipswich - Credit: Leonie Mahon

The final additions to the line-up for this autumn's two-day Sound City festival in Ipswich have been announced.

People attending will have the chance to listen to 60 bands and solo performers during the event, which runs from October 1-2 and include a wealth of national and local talent.

Sound City will present a hand-picked multicultural mix of upcoming and established bands and includes an industry conference on the Friday. Its venues around the town are set to include the iconic Baths Hall, which is set to stage gigs once again.

BBC 6Music DJ Tom Ravenscroft has confirmed he will be manning the decks for the festival. Tom is the son of legendary DJ John Peel and was raised in the family home in Suffolk.

Oscar #Worldpeace has been added to the bill for the Sound City festival in Ipswich - Credit: @VincentChapters

Also added to the main programme are north London rapper Oscar #Worldpeace, mentored by Mike Skinner of The Streets, dream-pop duo White Flowers, who have New Order and Smiths influences, and Holiday Ghosts, who hail from Cornwall and have been compared to The Modern Lovers and The Velvet Underground.

Pinty provides witty wordplay and a jazz-tinged club sound, Khazali wields a soft touch in his alternative electronic pop and Norwich’s Sink Ya Teeth deliver post-punk dance music that has won them BBC 6Music’s album of the day.

Sound City Ipswich programmer and director Marcus Neal said: ‘I’m really pleased with the line-up we’ve been able to put together for this year. It surely must be one of the most diverse bills of any festival around.

"There’s a great diversity that is bound to have something to please pretty much anyone with a genuine interest in new music. We also have a strong gender ratio, over half the acts have female representation, and it gives me great pleasure to welcome back the BBC Introducing stage and the astoundingly rich talents of Access Creative College.

"Our aim is to firmly re-establish Ipswich as a centre for live music. We want to change people’s perceptions of the town and continue to build audiences and all these brilliant artists and the five outstanding venues are will really help us in this goal."

Damp Matches will be on the BBC Introducing stage at Sound City festival in Ipswich - Credit: Kerry Curl

The BBC Introducing stage on the Cornhill will feature mostly Suffolk-based artists, chosen by BBC Suffolk’s Angelle Joseph. They include Braydon Jay, an 18-year-old Ipswich-born exponent of Trap-Pop, a new take on hip hop, and high-energy rockers Damp Matches featuring musicians from both Suffolk and Norfolk.

Stowmarket’s Sophie Mahon and The Ready Mades bring the escapism and romanticism of the 80s into the present day, with their second album, Bogart’s Eyes, due to be released on 1 October.

Also on the BBC Introducing stage, Fishclaw from Colchester have a strikingly original sound, blending folk with a range of influences, while Young Max is an 18-year-old Ipswich-based, Portuguese-raised, Afro-trap artist. His releases have had airplay on Kiss, Capital and Reprezent radio, and created a buzz in both the UK and Portugal.

White Flowers have been added to the line-up for the Sound City festival in Ipswich - Credit: Hannah Cobb

Access Creative College has curated an eclectic selection drawn from its students. Alysha Ramos is a British singer-songwriter of Indian and Cuban descent, combining soul, R'n'B, Motown and jazz influences, while Lili Casely draws on her Portuguese and French heritage to create soulful pop about love and life.

Watch out for the soulful and powerful vocals of Gabby Rivers, as she fronts her four-piece band, and singer/guitarist Archy Tomas and his band, who thrilled audiences at Latitude with their riff-driven anthems.

Leon O'Leary is an indie-folk singer-songwriter from Bury St Edmunds, whose Celtic origins can clearly be heard in his music.

Gabby Rivers who will be performing at the Sound City festival in Ipswich - Credit: Gregg Brown/Archant

Red Wine Talk, an 80s indie/rock inspired five-piece, come from Norwich, as does alternative singer The Marajanovich, whose stage name is a tribute to his Serbian grandmother. Oliver Say played every instrument on his forthcoming EP and his amazingly dynamic vocal range and delivery style have been compared to Jeff Buckley.

Headline acts for the festival include US songwriter BC Camplight and his band, the Mercury Award-nominated Porridge Radio, Ipswich’s own rap star Parris Robbo, London rapper TrueMendous, Ghanaian singer and percussionist Falle Nioke, synth-rock outfit Working Men’s Club and black feminist punks Big Joanie.

The Ipswich Star is pleased to be a media partner for the Sound City event.

