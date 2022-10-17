News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ricky Gervais bringing comedy tour to Ipswich this November

Tom Swindles

Published: 12:37 PM October 17, 2022
File photo dated 28/01/20 of Ricky Gervais, who is backing a new wildlife book which hopes to raise

Ricky Gervais will be bringing his "Armageddon" tour to the Ipswich Regent Theatre - Credit: PA

Ricky Gervais will appear at the Ipswich Regent Theatre next month as part of his stand-up comedy tour.

The comedian's Armageddon show will be making a stop in the Suffolk theatre in November 2022.

Armageddon is set to become the latest Netflix comedy special from Gervais, after the popularity of Humanity and SuperNature.

The comedian has also seen success with the streaming giant with his hit show After Life, with the third series airing earlier this year.

Armageddon will be taking place at the Regent Theatre on Tuesday, November 15.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, October 21 at 10am.

