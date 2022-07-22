'I can't wait to see you' - Strictly Come Dancing star set for Ipswich show

Johannes Radebe will be bring his tour to the Ipswich Regent Theatre - Credit: PA

A Strictly Come Dancing star has set the date for a show in Ipswich.

Fan favourite Johannes Radebe will be bringing his 'Freedom Unleashed' tour to the Ipswich Regent Theatre on Tuesday, April 25 2023.

During the show, he will be joined by a "diverse, world-class cast of talented dancers and singers" to perform to a mix of African rhythms and party anthems, with a "touch of ballroom magic".

Johannes said: "I was so thrilled and overwhelmed by the reception my first tour received earlier this year.

"The British public really has opened its heart to me and I feel very thankful.

"So it is with enormous pride and gratitude that I'm able to announce my second UK Tour.

"I can't wait to see you all!"

Johannes Radebe will be performing at Ipswich Regent Theatre in April 2023 - Credit: PA

Johannes Radebe made history by being part of the show's first same-sex routine with fellow Strictly star Graziano Di Prima in 2019.

Last year, he made history again by being the first all-male partnership to compete on the show, with celebrity partner John Waite, before finishing in second place.

The South African dancer will return to Strictly Come Dancing in 2022 for his fifth series.

Tickets for the Ipswich Regent show can be found here.