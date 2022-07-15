Allo Allo! stars and 150 displays planned for Suffolk Military Show
- Credit: NWY Photography
Ipswich residents can soon enjoy two days full of history at one of the biggest international military and vintage events.
The Suffolk Military Show will be at Trinity Park on July 30 and 31 and will have celebrity guests including David Janson and Kim Hartman, known for playing Herr Flick and Helga from the BBC comedy ‘Allo, Allo!'.
The celebrities will entertain the crowds on the main stage and during a personal meet, greet and autograph opportunities.
During the event, children and adults will be able to see, learn and experience military history.
The Suffolk Military Show will showcase a whole weekend of historical experiences and entertainment for whole families, including 150 living history and vehicle displays.
The event will be a great day out for all the local residents who are seeking to enjoy not only military equipment but also want to get some of the vintage vibes.
The team behind this brand-new military show is already well-known in Europe for its iconic Temple at war event that took place this May in Essex.
Event participants will be able to experience the explosive pyrotechnic battle displays and browse the wide range of vintage and military trade stands.
The stage will shine with music straight from the 1940s and let the visitors dance the day away.
Glenn Caton, one of the organisers, said: “The re-enactors love nothing more than passing on their knowledge and experience.
"Don’t be afraid to get involved, it really is the best atmosphere for young and old alike to enjoy.
"We are a family-run event which is proud to put on a high-quality show at a great ticket price."
The Suffolk Military Show complex provides disabled facilities and free car parking.
Tickets may be purchased online with an early-bird discount or at the main reception area before the show.
The event takes place on Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 4pm.