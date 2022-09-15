Rare chance to explore 'iconic' 72ft yacht set to arrive in Ipswich

Challenger 4 will be stopping at Orwell Quay on Saturday - Credit: Tall Ships Youth Trust

People in Ipswich will get the opportunity to explore an "iconic" 72ft yacht that is set to arrive in the town.

Challenger 4, which is operated by Tall Ships Youth Trust (TSYT), will be welcoming visitors aboard during an open day at Orwell Quay in Ipswich on Saturday, September 17, as part of a nationwide tour.

The event is part of the final leg of the charity's Round Britain Adventure, with youth crews taking on a voyage onboard the yacht circumnavigating the British coastline.

Challenger 4 has been stopping at a number of coastal towns and cities and has already hosted open days at Newcastle, Whitehaven and Greenock.

TSYT, which is based in Portsmouth, has been operating as a sail training charity for 66 years, with a focus on working with young people from disadvantaged backgrounds.

This year, the charity has been able to run its tour for the first time since 2019.

Alastair Floyd, chief executive officer of TSYT, said: “The pandemic stopped us from running this fantastic tour but not anymore.

"It’s been great to offer young people the opportunity to sail from one part of the country to another and experience different sailing and living environments.

“It’s also helped us to raise the profile of our vital work with open events in Whitehaven, Greenock, Newcastle and now our final event in Ipswich.”

The open event will be held between 10am and 4pm at Orwell Quay on Saturday.

Guests will have the opportunity to take a tour onboard the 72ft Challenger 4 yacht, which will be moored alongside the quay.

Challenger 4 is one of four Challengers owned by Tall Ships Youth Trust, which were all built in 2000 and are famous for having raced twice round the world, as part of the Global Challenge races.