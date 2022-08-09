Five West End shows coming to Ipswich

Five West End shows making their way to Ipswich - Credit: PA

We are extremely lucky to have some of the best shows from the West End stop at the Regent Theatre.

From Sister Act to Strictly Ballroom, here are five musicals that will bring the glitz and glam of the West End to Suffolk.

1. Whitney Queen of the Night, October 7

After being sold out in the West End, the critically-acclaimed show will be coming to Ipswich.

Fans should be expected to be blown away by the live band performing decades of classic hits.

2. Strictly Ballroom the Musical, January 9 to 14 2023

Strictly Ballroom the Musical is foxtrotting into Ipswich and is based on the blockbuster 1992 film directed by Baz Luhrmann.

Strictly Ballroom the Musical. - Credit: Strictly Ballroom the Musical

The show is heading out on a tour of the UK and Ireland and stars Strictly Come Dancing's Kevin Clifton, with direction from judge and choreographer Craig Revel Horwood.

It will bring together a cast of more than 20 world-class performers.

3. The Commitments, February 28 to March 4 2023

The smash hit West End musical based on the BAFTA award-winning film classic will be coming to Ipswich.

Nigel Pivaro, who is staring in the show said: "I am thrilled to be marking my return to the stage in this production of The Commitments.

"It’s an iconic story that resonates across the years, about people who though distant from the music’s origins find communion and expression in the Motown style."

4. Demon Dentist, March 16 to 19 2023

People are being told to not miss this electrifying tale from the West End producers of David Walliams' Gangsta Granny and Billionaire Boy.

Mr Walliams himself said the adaptations of his book is going to be "jaw-dropping".

The show is perfect for a family to give children one of their first experiences of musical theatre.

5. Sister Act, April 17 to 23 2023

Everyone's favourite nun is on the run in this hit show, heading on tour direct from London.

Sister Act will be coming to the Regent Theatre - Credit: Supplied

The musical tells the story of disco diva Deloris who witnesses a murder and is placed in a convent under protective custody where she transforms the choir.

The show stars West End sensation Lizzie Bea and Emmerdale star Sandra Marvin.