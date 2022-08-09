News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > Things to do > Days out

Five West End shows coming to Ipswich

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 7:00 PM August 9, 2022
Five West End shows making their way to Ipswich

Five West End shows making their way to Ipswich - Credit: PA

We are extremely lucky to have some of the best shows from the West End stop at the Regent Theatre. 

From Sister Act to Strictly Ballroom, here are five musicals that will bring the glitz and glam of the West End to Suffolk.

1. Whitney Queen of the Night, October 7 

After being sold out in the West End, the critically-acclaimed show will be coming to Ipswich. 

Fans should be expected to be blown away by the live band performing decades of classic hits. 

2. Strictly Ballroom the Musical, January 9 to 14 2023

Strictly Ballroom the Musical is foxtrotting into Ipswich and is based on the blockbuster 1992 film directed by Baz Luhrmann.

Strictly Ballroom the Musical. 

Strictly Ballroom the Musical. - Credit: Strictly Ballroom the Musical

Most Read

  1. 1 Smoke seen across Ipswich as crews tackle large fire
  2. 2 Firefighters tackling fire near popular Suffolk hotel and spa
  3. 3 Tributes paid to Ipswich man who could 'make magic happen'
  1. 4 Investigations ongoing into 'inter-gang disputes' in town
  2. 5 Strong interest expected as 'prime' town centre shop unit hits market with price tag of more than £1m
  3. 6 Popular family-run butchers announces closure
  4. 7 Farmer 'heartbroken' as land sees fourth fire in 10 days
  5. 8 Convicted murderer released on temporary license arrested in Ipswich
  6. 9 Meeting to discuss traffic calming measures after community concerns
  7. 10 Van offering free burgers coming to Ipswich town centre this week

The show is heading out on a tour of the UK and Ireland and stars Strictly Come Dancing's Kevin Clifton, with direction from judge and choreographer Craig Revel Horwood.

It will bring together a cast of more than 20 world-class performers.

3. The Commitments, February 28 to March 4 2023

The smash hit West End musical based on the BAFTA award-winning film classic will be coming to Ipswich. 

Nigel Pivaro, who is staring in the show said: "I am thrilled to be marking my return to the stage in this production of The Commitments.

"It’s an iconic story that resonates across the years, about people who though distant from the music’s origins find communion and expression in the Motown style."

4. Demon Dentist, March 16 to 19 2023

People are being told to not miss this electrifying tale from the West End producers of David Walliams' Gangsta Granny and Billionaire Boy. 

Mr Walliams himself said the adaptations of his book is going to be "jaw-dropping".

The show is perfect for a family to give children one of their first experiences of musical theatre.

5. Sister Act, April 17 to 23 2023

Everyone's favourite nun is on the run in this hit show, heading on tour direct from London.

Sister Act will be coming to the Regent Theatre

Sister Act will be coming to the Regent Theatre - Credit: Supplied

The musical tells the story of disco diva Deloris who witnesses a murder and is placed in a convent under protective custody where she transforms the choir.

The show stars West End sensation Lizzie Bea and Emmerdale star Sandra Marvin.

Regent Theatre
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Gainsborough Sports Centre in Ipswich has been reported as a potential site for delivering Covid-19 vaccinations and could...

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Boys, 15 and 16, arrested after man injured in machete attack in Ipswich

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Ann Summers opening soon shop front

Ann Summers on the move in Ipswich

William Warnes

Author Picture Icon
A man was attacked with a machete at Gainsborough Sports Centre in Ipswich

Suffolk Live News

'Really concerning' – Shock after machete attack at Ipswich sports centre

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Adrian Patchett was released on temporary licence in Ipswich

Suffolk Live News

Hunt for convicted murderer released on temporary licence in Ipswich

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon