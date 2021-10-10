Published: 12:15 PM October 10, 2021

Guitarist Stan Stanojevic was founder of The Downsetters, who are staging a gig in tribute to him - Credit: Os Mie

Members of leading Ipswich band The Downsetters are planning to stage a gig in tribute to their "band general", guitarist Stan Stanojevic.

The band's founder and local music legend died in September aged 52, after a short battle with bowel cancer.

The A Tribute to Stan concert will be held at The Music Room at 7pm on Saturday, December 18, and will celebrate the musician's life.

As well as a live set from ska and reggae band The Downsetters, the gig will also feature music from Lunajunkie sound system. Support acts for the night are still to be confirmed.

Stan Stanojevic, left, of leading Ipswich band The Downsetters - Credit: Shaun Singleton

All proceeds raised via ticket sales and on the night will go to the charity Crohn's and Colitis UK, because Stan suffered with Crohn's for more than 25 years.

Fellow band member Reece Sleightholme said: "We had been planning to do a 10th anniversary gig for the band. We didn't get to do the gig he wanted, so we thought, let's do it for Stan, and make it about him."

The Downsetters said in a Facebook post about the event: "As well as being diagnosed with cancer, Stan was also a long term sufferer of Crohn's disease.

A poster for the Stan Stanojevic tribute gig, designed by Jane Skelt, who was a friend of the Downsetters guitarist - Credit: Jane Skelt

"As a band, we saw the first-hand effects this had on Stan and his life. We think it's only fair that we give him the gig that he deserves.

"We want to make this night all about Stan, and would love you all to join us in celebrating."

Stan was originally from Serbia and moved to Ipswich as a two-year-old with his family.

He and The Downsetters performed at Glastonbury and around the world, and he had his own studio in Ipswich where many bands and artists recorded.

Since Stan's passing, tributes have been pouring in not just locally but nationally and internationally.

Tickets for the gig are currently on sale and need to be booked online in advance, as they won't be available on the door.

If you can't go to the event, you can still support Crohn's and Colitis UK in Stan's memory via a JustGiving page set up by his daughter.











