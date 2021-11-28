Eastern Angles are bringing their alternative James Bond themed pantomime, From Rushmere With Love to Ipswich this Christmas - Credit: Mike Kwasniak

The Eastern Angles theatre company have produced a panto with a difference, offering face-masked shows and live streams to ensure their show is accessible to all in Ipswich this Christmas.

From December 8 though to January 8, the cast of From Rushmere With Love, will take to the stage at the John Mills Theatre at the Eastern Angles Centre in Ipswich, promising original live music and family fun.

Lottie Davies will play 'M' in - From Rushmere With Love in Ipswich this Christmas - Credit: Mike Kwasniak

As the name might suggest From Rushmere With Love won't be any ordinary pantomime.

It will follow special agent 'James Boond' as he investigates the disappearance of a famous nuclear scientist and bird watcher from Minsmere.

Herb Cuanalo will play 'James Boond' in From Rushmere With Love - by the Eastern Angles theatre company - Credit: Mike Kwasniak

Speaking about his plans for the show, Ivan Cuttings from the Eastern Angles theatre company, said: "Whether people have seen the latest Bond film or not, they'll love this spoof with car and ski chases, double agents and double Os, villains and spies."

You can find out more about the masked and virtual shows on offer and book your tickets on the Eastern Angles website - easternangles.co.uk.

The cast of From Rushmere With Love in rehearsal for their alternative Christmas panto - Credit: Mike Kwasniak



