Get a burger for £2.50 at charity's affordable summer BBQs

A charity that helps fight homelessness in Suffolk is hosting affordable summer BBQs as the number of people struggling with the cost-of-living crisis goes up.

Emmaus Suffolk is holding Super Saturday BBQs at the Royal Oak in Ipswich on Saturdays in August.

The last event that took place on August 13 gathered many families who together enjoyed the hot weather and delicious food.

Participants of the family picnics can enjoy burgers and hotdogs from just £2.50 and soak up the sun in the charity’s courtyard garden. Vegan and vegetarian options are also available.

Emmaus Suffolk support vulnerable, socially isolated people or those at risk of homelessness through many activities, among others, free clubs, support groups, accommodation and safe spaces around the county.

The organisation also addresses food poverty in Ipswich by providing affordable and nutritional food, along with their One Pot Wonder meal every Thursday for just £2.50.

All proceeds from the summer BBQ event will support Emmaus Suffolk as they continue tackling local social isolation and vulnerability.

The next summer BBQs will take place on Saturday, August 20 and Saturday, August 27 at the Royal Oak in Felixstowe Road.