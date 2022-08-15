News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Get a burger for £2.50 at charity's affordable summer BBQs

person

Aleksandra Cupriak

Published: 12:10 PM August 15, 2022
Emmaus Suffolk is the Ipswich Mayors Charity of the Year 2022

Emmaus Suffolk is the Ipswich Mayors Charity of the Year 2022 - Credit: Emmaus Suffolk

A charity that helps fight homelessness in Suffolk is hosting affordable summer BBQs as the number of people struggling with the cost-of-living crisis goes up. 

Emmaus Suffolk is holding Super Saturday BBQs at the Royal Oak in Ipswich on Saturdays in August. 

The last event that took place on August 13 gathered many families who together enjoyed the hot weather and delicious food. 

Participants of the family picnics can enjoy burgers and hotdogs from just £2.50 and soak up the sun in the charity’s courtyard garden. Vegan and vegetarian options are also available. 

Emmaus Suffolk support vulnerable, socially isolated people or those at risk of homelessness through many activities, among others, free clubs, support groups, accommodation and safe spaces around the county.  

Super Saturday BBQs at the Royal Oak in Ipswich

Super Saturday BBQs at the Royal Oak in Ipswich - Credit: Emmaus Suffolk

The organisation also addresses food poverty in Ipswich by providing affordable and nutritional food, along with their One Pot Wonder meal every Thursday for just £2.50.  

Royal Oak community space

Royal Oak community space - Credit: Emmaus Suffolk

All proceeds from the summer BBQ event will support Emmaus Suffolk as they continue tackling local social isolation and vulnerability.  

The next summer BBQs will take place on Saturday, August 20 and Saturday, August 27 at the Royal Oak in Felixstowe Road. 

