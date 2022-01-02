News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Felixstowe open water swimmers make splash on New Year's Day

Timothy Bradford

Published: 5:01 PM January 2, 2022
Swimmers on new years day at Felixstowe beach

The swimmers wrapped up after their swim - Credit: Seamus Bennett

Felixstowe Swimscapes Open Water Swimming group had a bumper New Year's Day event with the warm weather bringing out 50 brave souls to dive into the sea. 

Swimmers on new years day at Felixstowe beach

Swimmers on New Year's Day at Felixstowe beach - Credit: Seamus Bennett

Organiser Seamus Bennett said: "It was the sort of number I was thinking— maybe a little more than expected.

"The weather was mild, and New Year's Day is one of our traditional group dips."

Swimmers on new years day at Felixstowe beach

Swimmers at Felixstowe braved the 8C sea - Credit: Seamus Bennett

He added: "The sea was 8C. This is a degree or two warmer than usual for this time of year due to recent mild weather."

The event was a chance for the group to properly reunite after a long break.

"It was the first proper ‘whole-group’ gathering we’ve had or been able to have since Covid started. This year is our 10 year anniversary, we started in May 2012."

Swimmers on new years day at Felixstowe beach

Around 50 members took park in the New Year's Day swim - Credit: Seamus Bennett

Felixstowe Swimscapes Open Water Swimming group is open to all swimmers who swim at their own risk. 

Regular swims take place at 10am on Saturdays year round, and at 6pm on Mondays during the summer, although there are many other mini meet ups.

Swimmers on new years day at Felixstowe beach

Swimmers meet throughout the year at 10am on Saturday mornings - Credit: Seamus Bennett

Seamus added that the group don't normally swim on Christmas Day, so as to not "compete" with the charity dip, which was cancelled this year.

Swimmers on new years day at Felixstowe beach

Swimmers ready for their New Year dip - Credit: Seamus Bennett

Swimmers on new years day at Felixstowe beach

Swimmers met for the first time as a whole group since Covid hit in March 2020 - Credit: Seamus Bennett

The Group can be found at IP11 7LS, Undercliff Road East.


