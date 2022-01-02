Felixstowe open water swimmers make splash on New Year's Day

The swimmers wrapped up after their swim - Credit: Seamus Bennett

Felixstowe Swimscapes Open Water Swimming group had a bumper New Year's Day event with the warm weather bringing out 50 brave souls to dive into the sea.

Organiser Seamus Bennett said: "It was the sort of number I was thinking— maybe a little more than expected.

"The weather was mild, and New Year's Day is one of our traditional group dips."

He added: "The sea was 8C. This is a degree or two warmer than usual for this time of year due to recent mild weather."

The event was a chance for the group to properly reunite after a long break.

"It was the first proper ‘whole-group’ gathering we’ve had or been able to have since Covid started. This year is our 10 year anniversary, we started in May 2012."

Felixstowe Swimscapes Open Water Swimming group is open to all swimmers who swim at their own risk.

Regular swims take place at 10am on Saturdays year round, and at 6pm on Mondays during the summer, although there are many other mini meet ups.

Seamus added that the group don't normally swim on Christmas Day, so as to not "compete" with the charity dip, which was cancelled this year.

The Group can be found at IP11 7LS, Undercliff Road East.



