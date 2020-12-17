Skaters take to the ice on the coast
- Credit: Charlotte Bond
Snow was falling all around as youngsters did their best Torvill and Dean impressions in Felixstowe this week.
Families have been enjoying taking to the ice after the Felixstowe Spa Pavilion opened its own ice rink.
The synthetic rink has been set up in the pavilion's car park with skaters able to look over to the sea as they whizz around the ice.
Despite being synthetic, skaters have been enjoying real fun with special snow being dropped on the rink along with Christmas music being played.
The temporary space opened over the weekend and will stay by the coast until January 10.
You may also want to watch:
There are 20-minute and 50-minute sessions available – skates can be hired and as well as penguin riders to help younger children get to grips with the ice.
The Spa Pavilion is also offering late night skating under the lights until 9pm on Fridays and Saturdays.
Most Read
- 1 Ipswich avoids being placed under Tier 3 coronavirus restrictions
- 2 Landlord and director hit with fines over 'dangerous' housing of Ipswich restaurant workers
- 3 Lakeland set to close Ipswich store
- 4 When will the latest coronavirus tiers be announced?
- 5 Eyesore site to get new lease of life as 173 family homes agreed
- 6 Man who died in building collapse was in his 30s
- 7 What are Suffolk’s chances of leaving Tier 2?
- 8 'Real concern' at Ipswich coronavirus infection rate ahead of tier system review
- 9 Initial investigations underway following death of man in Woodbridge
- 10 Body found in Ipswich river