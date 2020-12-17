Skaters take to the ice on the coast

Published: 7:00 PM December 17, 2020

Ellie and Hana Studnicha enjoy the ice rink in Felixstowe - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Snow was falling all around as youngsters did their best Torvill and Dean impressions in Felixstowe this week.

Families have been enjoying taking to the ice after the Felixstowe Spa Pavilion opened its own ice rink.

Teddy and Effie Field enjoy the ice skating rink - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The synthetic rink has been set up in the pavilion's car park with skaters able to look over to the sea as they whizz around the ice.

Despite being synthetic, skaters have been enjoying real fun with special snow being dropped on the rink along with Christmas music being played.

The temporary space opened over the weekend and will stay by the coast until January 10.

Lynnette King and Sarah Felton help Richard Sanders and Lottie Alcock to enjoy the ice - Credit: Charlotte Bond

There are 20-minute and 50-minute sessions available – skates can be hired and as well as penguin riders to help younger children get to grips with the ice.

The Spa Pavilion is also offering late night skating under the lights until 9pm on Fridays and Saturdays.