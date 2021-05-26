'Fire walk' hospice fundraiser finally set to go ahead this summer
- Credit: Archant
Thrill-seekers from around Ipswich are set to take part in a charity fire walk at Trinity Park this summer, after it was rearranged from last year.
Other fundraising events for the hospice include Steps of a Nurse, running until the end of June, and the always popular Midnight Walk.
The St Elizabeth Hospice Fire Walk Challenge, which will see walkers cross barefoot over a 15ft path of red-hot embers, was originally due to take place last September - but had to be postponed due to Covid-19 restrictions.
It was then moved to March this year, and has now been rescheduled yet again for July 3 - with hopes high that it will finally be able to go ahead.
Those who had signed up for the event's previous dates have been contacted and offered refunds if they can't make the date.
Joanne Rodger, events and challenges manager at St Elizabeth Hospice, said: “Thank you to all who have signed up for our Fire Walk and for supporting the hospice.
"We are hosting the event in accordance with government guidelines and are really looking forward to seeing all the 'brave soles' taking part and wish them best of luck."
She added: "In the coming months we will once again be hosting our Midnight Walk, which this year has limited spaces in order to ensure public safety.
"As well as this we are also hosting our Steps of a Nurse challenge until the end of June.”
The Steps of a Nurse challenge asks supporters to match the 190-mile distance its nurses walk every month.
Open to all ages and abilities, Steps of a Nurse allows participants to upload their walks, no matter what distance, to the mission platform.
For details of all St Elizabeth Hospice fundraising events, visit the hospice website.