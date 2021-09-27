Video

Published: 7:30 PM September 27, 2021

Production manager Jamie Robertson and programmer and co-director Marcus Neal at The Baths before the Sound City Ipswich Festival

Take a first look at The Baths - a legendary venue being reborn for this week's Sound City Ipswich Festival.

The former pool has been fitted out as a venue for the festival, which runs from Friday, October 1 to Saturday, October 2, and there are hopes it will continue as a regular venue after the festival.

Joe Bailey, creative director of Sound City Ipswich, said: "It's a really fantastic venue. It's had Led Zeppelin play here and many others including Cream."

Previously known as St Matthew's Baths Hall, the venue hosted many gigs in the 1960s and 1970s, with boards being laid over the top of the pool.

Now, following the closure of The Gym Ipswich, based there until last year, The Baths is set to host gigs once again.

Mr Bailey said: "From a music venue point of view, we have only got the Smokehouse in South Street as a dedicated venue, and that only has an 80 capacity.

"Then it's jumping up to over 1,000 at the Corn Exchange, so there's nothing really in between, nothing that solid.

"It's something that Ipswich has been looking for since the 1980s, with the Venue for Ipswich Campaign.

Joe Bailey, creative director of Sound City Ipswich Festival, inside The Baths music venue in Ipswich - Credit: Ella Wilkinson/Archant

"Now finally we have got our hands on the Baths, which is fantastic."

He added many people had "exciting and interesting memories" of seeing gigs at the venue in the past.

Sound City Ipswich co-director and programmer Marcus Neal said: "‘It’s a real thrill to be able to use The Baths as a venue. It’s a brilliant space to see bands – and it has such an incredible history."

He said it's hoped to hold more gigs there after the festival and for it to be a venue for touring bands.

Production manager Jamie Robertson and programmer Marcus Neale at The Baths in Ipswich - Credit: Ella Wilkinson/Archant

The full line-up for gigs at The Baths is: Friday: 5.20 - 5.50pm Lynks; 6.10 - 6:40pm bdrmm; 7-7.30pm Katy J Pearson; 7.50- 8:20pm TrueMendous; 8:40-9:20pm Yard Act; 9.40-10.25pm Marlowe; 10.25pm Finish DJs.

Saturday: 3.25-3.55pm Our Quiet Friends; 4.15-4.45pm Anorak Patch; 5.05-5.35 Monster Florence; 5.55-6:25pm Ren Harvieu; 6:45-7.15pm Ebi Soda; 7:35-8:05pm Goya Gumbani; 8.25-8.55pm Narst; 9.15-9.45pm Jelani Blackman; 10.05-10.50pm Billy Nomates; 11pm-12.30am Tom Ravenscroft; 12.30am Finish DJs.

Katy J Pearson will be appearing at The Baths during Sound City Ipswich

Production manager Jamie Robertson and programmer and co-director Marcus Neal at The Baths before the Sound City Ipswich Festival - Credit: Ella Wilkinson/Archant

Ren Harvieu will appear at The Baths during Sound City Ipswich




