News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > Things to do > Food & Drink

Five towns in Suffolk where KFC could open a new restaurant

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 6:35 PM January 10, 2022
KFC is looking to open more restaurants in Suffolk

KFC is looking to open more restaurants in Suffolk - Credit: PA

Fried chicken lovers could be in for a treat after KFC revealed it is eyeing up new restaurants in five Suffolk towns.

The fast food chain already has a number of eateries throughout the county - including in Ipswich and Bury St Edmunds - but is looking to open more as part of a nationwide expansion.

KFC has published a list of "target locations" on its website, with each location in Suffolk earmarked for a drive-thru restaurant.

The KFC drive thru was packed with customers Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The KFC drive thru was packed with customers Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN - Credit: Archant

As well as targeting new restaurants in Felixstowe, Newmarket, Mildenhall and off the A14 at Stowmarket, KFC has also revealed plans to relocate its Felixstowe Road branch in Ipswich.

However, a spokesman for KFC described the list as "speculative" and declined to comment further on the American chain's plans for locations in Suffolk.

Food and Drink
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Emergency services rescued a man from the water in Ipswich last night 

Suffolk Live News

Five fire crews called as man rescued from water in Ipswich

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
The woman noticed the plant growing down the side of her driveway

Pensioner mistakenly grows 5ft cannabis plant from spilled bird seed

Abygail Fossett

person
The criminals put behind bars in Suffolk this week

Ipswich Crown Court

Drug-dealing pair who spent profits on BMWs are jailed

Jane Hunt

person
Thousands of shipping containers at the Port of Felixstowe in Suffolk, as shipping giant Maersk has

TV

DIY TV shows are fuelling 'detrimental' shipping container home extensions

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon