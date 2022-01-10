Five towns in Suffolk where KFC could open a new restaurant

KFC is looking to open more restaurants in Suffolk - Credit: PA

Fried chicken lovers could be in for a treat after KFC revealed it is eyeing up new restaurants in five Suffolk towns.

The fast food chain already has a number of eateries throughout the county - including in Ipswich and Bury St Edmunds - but is looking to open more as part of a nationwide expansion.

KFC has published a list of "target locations" on its website, with each location in Suffolk earmarked for a drive-thru restaurant.

The KFC drive thru was packed with customers Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN - Credit: Archant

As well as targeting new restaurants in Felixstowe, Newmarket, Mildenhall and off the A14 at Stowmarket, KFC has also revealed plans to relocate its Felixstowe Road branch in Ipswich.

However, a spokesman for KFC described the list as "speculative" and declined to comment further on the American chain's plans for locations in Suffolk.