News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > Things to do > Food & Drink

9 Ipswich restaurants named the best in Tripadvisor's 2022 awards

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 2:25 PM October 7, 2022
Manik Miah, owner of The Maharani in Ipswich

Ipswich is spoilt for choice when it comes to amazing restaurants - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

From traditional English to Japanese cuisine, Ipswich has it all – with plenty of restaurants being recognised in this year's Tripadvisor Travellers' Choice Awards. 

Here are nine of the best restaurants in the town that have won a Tripadvisor Travellers' Choice Award this year.

1. Ocean Fish Platter

Ranked as the best restaurant in Ipswich on Tripadvisor, Ocean Fish Platter is a must for those wanting to try seafood. 

Ocean Fish Platter in Ipswich

Ocean Fish Platter has been ranked as the number one restaurant in Ipswich - Credit: Archant

A wide range of platters are on the menu, as well as more traditional dishes like classic fish and chips.

Where: 43 Upper Brook Street, Ipswich IP4 1DU

2. 16 Steakhouse 

Most Read

  1. 1 Brothers bring taste of the sea to new Ipswich restaurant
  2. 2 WATCH: Weapon warrant conducted in busy Ipswich road
  3. 3 New seven-day café opens this weekend
  1. 4 All road closures announced for Ipswich half marathon
  2. 5 Residents fight over abandoned trolleys near Ipswich shopping centre
  3. 6 'Totally unacceptable': Fury over plans for car wash at major junction
  4. 7 'We need to get on top of this': Campaigner finds knives near school
  5. 8 Gates like 'prison fences' criticised at £1m beachside development
  6. 9 Care home transformation to help rough sleepers 'get back on their feet'
  7. 10 Driver arrested after police find stolen cooking oil in lorry in Ipswich

The independent restaurant is located on the outskirts on Ipswich and specialises in high quality, locally sourced cuts of steak. 

The restaurant caters for everyone, whether you are looking for a light bite, nibbles and drinks, a hot drink or a three course meal. 

On Wednesday and Thursday the restaurant offers 25% off its grill menu.

Where: Tuddenham Road, Ipswich IP4 3QT

3. Takayma 

The popular Korean/Japanese restaurant has only been in the town sine June 2017, but has proven to be a hit.

The menu at authentic Japanese restaurant Takayama on Fore Street in Ipswich

Authentic Japanese restaurant Takayama is on Fore Street - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

On the menu you will find Asian specialties including tofu, kimchi and deep fried squid. 

Takayma also offers a wide range of vegan options.

Where: 26-28 Fore Street, Ipswich IP4 1JU

4. The Brook Inn

According to one happy customer on Tripadvisor, this pub serves "delicious" lunches and has friendly staff. 

The menu consists of classic dishes such as steak sausage and mash, country pies and wholetail scampi.

Where: The Street Washbrook, Ipswich IP8 3HR 

5. Maharani 

The highest-rated Indian restaurant in Ipswich town centre, Maharani is open every day of the week. 

Maharani can be found in Norwich Road, Ipswich

Maharani can be found in Norwich Road, Ipswich - Credit: Gregg Brown

Serving a range of traditional Indian dishes, the restaurant has been open since 1984. 

Where: 46 Norwich Rd, Ipswich IP1 2NJ

6. Mariners 

The iconic 'floating restaurant' on Ipswich Waterfront is another much-loved place to eat in Ipswich. 

The Mariners on the Ipswich Waterfront.

The Mariners on the Ipswich Waterfront. - Credit: Archant

The menu is regularly changing to meet the season with the current dishes of the month including confit duck leg, pan roasted cod and chickpea falafel. 

Where: Neptune Quay, Ipswich IP4 1AX

7. Revolution 

Another Ipswich restaurant that received a Tripadvisor Travellers' Choice Award 2022 was Revolution.

The Revolution bar and nightclub in Ipswich Picture: MARK LANGFORD

The Revolution bar and nightclub in Ipswich Picture: MARK LANGFORD - Credit: Archant

Perhaps best known for its cocktails, Revolution also offers a wide range of food. 

The menu includes sharing items and also light bites. 

Where: 1-7 Old Cattle Market, Ipswich IP1 1AY

8. Trongs 

Founded in 1997 by Foo Trongs and family, the restaurant has long been a favourite for the people of Ipswich. 

Trongs PICTURE; CHARLOTTE BOND

Trongs in Ipswich is a very popular Chinese restaurant in the town - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Located in St Nicholas Street, Trongs serves a variety of Chinese dishes which regularly leave customers more than satisfied.  

Where: 23 St Nicholas St, Ipswich IP1 1TW

9. The Forge Kitchen

The Forge Kitchen near Ipswich Waterfront also received a Tripadvisor Travellers' Choice Award this year.

If you like a cocktail with your dinner, The Forge Kitchen is the place to go. 

The Forge prides itself on keeping the menu "simple" but "packed full of flavour".

Where: 1-3 Duke Street, Ipswich IP3 0AE 

Food and Drink
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

The A14 is currently closed in both directions near the Orwell Bridge

Suffolk Live News | Updated

A14 and Orwell Bridge reopens after closure due to police incident

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Wherstead Road traffic this evening

A14 | Updated

Severe delays in Ipswich after A14 closed at Orwell Bridge

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Maurice Brame died after a crash on the A14 at Copdock

Suffolk Live News

'Devastated' family's heartfelt tribute to motorcyclist killed in A14 crash

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
There is currently long delays on the A14 outside Ipswich

A14 | Updated

A14 reopens after vehicle breaks down outside Ipswich

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon