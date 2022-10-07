9 Ipswich restaurants named the best in Tripadvisor's 2022 awards

Ipswich is spoilt for choice when it comes to amazing restaurants - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

From traditional English to Japanese cuisine, Ipswich has it all – with plenty of restaurants being recognised in this year's Tripadvisor Travellers' Choice Awards.

Here are nine of the best restaurants in the town that have won a Tripadvisor Travellers' Choice Award this year.

1. Ocean Fish Platter

Ranked as the best restaurant in Ipswich on Tripadvisor, Ocean Fish Platter is a must for those wanting to try seafood.

Ocean Fish Platter has been ranked as the number one restaurant in Ipswich - Credit: Archant

A wide range of platters are on the menu, as well as more traditional dishes like classic fish and chips.

Where: 43 Upper Brook Street, Ipswich IP4 1DU

2. 16 Steakhouse

The independent restaurant is located on the outskirts on Ipswich and specialises in high quality, locally sourced cuts of steak.

The restaurant caters for everyone, whether you are looking for a light bite, nibbles and drinks, a hot drink or a three course meal.

On Wednesday and Thursday the restaurant offers 25% off its grill menu.

Where: Tuddenham Road, Ipswich IP4 3QT

3. Takayma

The popular Korean/Japanese restaurant has only been in the town sine June 2017, but has proven to be a hit.

Authentic Japanese restaurant Takayama is on Fore Street - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

On the menu you will find Asian specialties including tofu, kimchi and deep fried squid.

Takayma also offers a wide range of vegan options.

Where: 26-28 Fore Street, Ipswich IP4 1JU

4. The Brook Inn

According to one happy customer on Tripadvisor, this pub serves "delicious" lunches and has friendly staff.

The menu consists of classic dishes such as steak sausage and mash, country pies and wholetail scampi.

Where: The Street Washbrook, Ipswich IP8 3HR

5. Maharani

The highest-rated Indian restaurant in Ipswich town centre, Maharani is open every day of the week.

Maharani can be found in Norwich Road, Ipswich - Credit: Gregg Brown

Serving a range of traditional Indian dishes, the restaurant has been open since 1984.

Where: 46 Norwich Rd, Ipswich IP1 2NJ

6. Mariners

The iconic 'floating restaurant' on Ipswich Waterfront is another much-loved place to eat in Ipswich.

The Mariners on the Ipswich Waterfront. - Credit: Archant

The menu is regularly changing to meet the season with the current dishes of the month including confit duck leg, pan roasted cod and chickpea falafel.

Where: Neptune Quay, Ipswich IP4 1AX

7. Revolution

Another Ipswich restaurant that received a Tripadvisor Travellers' Choice Award 2022 was Revolution.

The Revolution bar and nightclub in Ipswich Picture: MARK LANGFORD - Credit: Archant

Perhaps best known for its cocktails, Revolution also offers a wide range of food.

The menu includes sharing items and also light bites.

Where: 1-7 Old Cattle Market, Ipswich IP1 1AY

8. Trongs

Founded in 1997 by Foo Trongs and family, the restaurant has long been a favourite for the people of Ipswich.

Trongs in Ipswich is a very popular Chinese restaurant in the town - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Located in St Nicholas Street, Trongs serves a variety of Chinese dishes which regularly leave customers more than satisfied.

Where: 23 St Nicholas St, Ipswich IP1 1TW

9. The Forge Kitchen

The Forge Kitchen near Ipswich Waterfront also received a Tripadvisor Travellers' Choice Award this year.

If you like a cocktail with your dinner, The Forge Kitchen is the place to go.

The Forge prides itself on keeping the menu "simple" but "packed full of flavour".

Where: 1-3 Duke Street, Ipswich IP3 0AE