The 10 best 'cheap eats' food spots in Ipswich according to Tripadvisor

Ozzie Bozdag, of CodFellas fish and chips, on the shop's fourth birthday - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

There's plenty of great places to eat in Ipswich, but it's always good to know where to get the best value for your money.

With that in mind, here are ten of the best cheap eats in and around Ipswich according to review website Tripadvisor.

1. Biryani Hut

A favourite in Cobbold Street, Biryani Hut is the ideal place stop for delicious and affordable food.

With curries priced at £5.99 and wraps at £6.50, customers pay great prices for filling and flavoursome Indian classics.

2. Waterfront Diner

The Waterfront Diner at Suffolk Water Park is one of the most popular breakfast outlets in Suffolk Picture: RACHEL EDGE - Credit: RACHEL EDGE

The Waterfront Diner is known across the county for its breakfasts.

Overlooking the lake at Suffolk Water Park, The Diner is open from 8am until 3pm every day of the week with big portions helping you get your money's worth.

3. The California Grill

California Grill in Ipswich is one of the best places to grab a cheap eat - Credit: Google Maps

Found where Milton Street meets Spring Road, The California Grill is the highest rated classic Turkish kebab shop on this list.

One of the best deals on the menu is the 15-inch cheese and tomato pizza for just £9.50.

4. Ipswich CodFellas

CodFellas on Greenfinch Avenue in ipswich which has received a London & South East Prestige Award. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

One of Ipswich's favourite chippies and a staple of the community, CodFellas is a must on the cheap eats scene in the town.

With an extensive menu featuring pies, sausages, chicken and fish among many other tasty treats, CodFellas caters to whatever your taste buds are craving.

5. German Doner Kebab

German Doner Kebab can be found in Westgate Street - Credit: Google Maps

People who fancy a doner kebab with a twist know to stop at German Doner Kebab.

With doner burgers, paninis and quesadillas all coming under £5, those who want to fill their tummies for a great price should visit the Westgate Street site.

6. Sonar Bangla

Sonar Bangla is one of many great places to grab a curry in and around Ipswich, but this restaurant has some fantastic prices.

It provides a 'dine out' option which includes poppadoms, a main, any rice or naan and a coffee for just £9.95 per person.

7. The Pizza Loft

From Wednesday to Saturday, The Pizza Loft is a go-to for those who need to satisfy their doughy cravings.

All pizzas are £10 or below and there's a range of well-priced sides including bruschetta, garlic bread and mixed salad.

8. Miller's Fish & Chips

Miller's Fish and Chips is a popular chippy in the west Ipswich area - Credit: Google Maps

Found in London Road, Miller's Fish & Chips is another affordable choice for those who want to indulge in the Great British classic.

One reviewer on Tripadvisor said: "Wow, that was the best fish and chips take away I've ever had in 51 years".

9. Cafe Myra

Cafe Myra offers its customers quality food at quality prices.

There is a number of lunch options around the £6 mark as well a range of all-day breakfast dishes that cater for vegans and vegetarians too.

10. Salt N Pepper Bistro Café

Providing a variety of cuisines, Salt N Pepper Bistro Café is the place to go for anything from a full English breakfast to a continental spread.

Customers can also satisfy their sweet tooth by ordering a milkshake, sundae or pancakes to name just a few.